On Jan. 26, the Baseball Writers' Association of America will announce the results of its 2021 Hall of Fame ballots live from Cooperstown on MLB Network — if there are any new names to announce.
As of Jan. 15, Ryan Thibodaux, who tracks baseball's Hall of Fame ballots, projects there will be no new 2021 BBWAA candidates selected, with some of baseball's best-known "Steroid Era" players again falling short.
Thibodaux, who posts under @NotMrTibbs on Twitter, collects all public BBWAA Hall of Fame ballots to track the votes.
“I'm not typically in the business of predicting the results,” Thibodaux said via email.
“It's fair to say that certain things are becoming more clear as we approach the announcement of the results,” he continued.
Last year's selections by the writers, Derek Jeter and Larry Walker, will be accompanied by Marvin Miller and Larry Walker, who were elected by the Modern Baseball Era Committee. The quartet is scheduled to be honored during Induction Weekend, from July 23-26, after last year's ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Returning to the 2021 ballot are Curt Schilling (70%), Roger Clemens (61%) and Barry Bonds (60.7%) who all fell short of the 75% vote threshold required for admission last year.
“(Bonds and Clemens) both have received votes from 5 of 6 first-time voters, but that won't be nearly enough to get them out of the low 60s percent range unless they somehow unexpectedly gain more votes down the stretch and/or among the non-public voters,” Thibodaux said.
According to Thibodaux's numbers, with 142 of 396 ballots (35.9%) submitted, Schilling, Clemens and Bonds will still fall short of securing 75% of the vote. Thibodaux notes that the voting for the trio is nearly the same as it was with 142 ballots collected last year.
“Schilling fell just 20 votes shy of election last year, but is faring poorly both with regard to changing nos to yesses (he's currently gained 2 but lost 4, for a net of -2) as well as with first-time voters among whom he has received just 3 of 6 votes,” Thibodaux said.
“He seems destined for a 10th and final appearance on the ballot, unless there is a group of 20 to 25 voters who haven't shared their ballots yet who changed from no to yes on him this year (which is certainly possible, though not particularly likely),” he added.
Traditionally, ballots turned in later do not favor fringe or controversial candidates.
Schilling, who spent nine of his 20 MLB seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, sits at one fewer vote (74.3%) than he had at this time last year, in his ninth year on the ballot, according to Thibodaux.
In Schilling's 569 games he posted 216 wins, 3.46 ERA, and 1.137 WHIP.
The other two leading candidates, Clemens and Bonds, have had their reputations tainted by allegations of performance-enhancing drug use.
Clemens, who is also in his ninth year on the ballot, was an 11-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion who won seven Cy Young Awards, more than any pitcher in history. He also sits at one fewer (72.9%) vote than last year, according to Thibodaux.
Clemens spent 13 of his 24 years in the majors as a member of the Boston Red Sox before being traded to the New York Yankees, where he spent six years of his career. Overall, Clemens won 354 games, while pitching to a 3.12 career ERA and 1.173 WHIP, while throwing 118 complete games.
Bonds, MLB's all time leader with 762 home runs, has the same (73.6%) total votes through 142 ballots as he did last year, according to Thibodaux.
A 14-time All-Star, seven-time MVP and eight-time Gold Glove award winner, Bonds split his 22-year MLB career between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants. For his career, Bonds batted .298, with 1,996 runs batted in, 2,558 walks and an on-base percentage of .444.
Other players whose ballots are trending up so far this year include Todd Helton (54.2%), Andruw Jones (41.7%), Scott Rolen (65.3%), Gary Sheffield (47.9%), and Billy Wagner (48.6%) all of whom have seen their projected final percentages rise.
Sheffield was named in the 2007 Mitchell Report, which investigated the use of performance-enhancing drugs in the major leagues.
On the other hand, Omar Vizquel who earned 52.6% of the final vote last year, has only earned 38.9% of the turned-in ballot vote this year.
Based on the ballots collected so far, Thibodaux's final projections land with nobody being inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame class. Thibodaux's vote total projections are as follows Schilling (69.3%), Clemens (60.8%), Bonds (61.2%), Vizquel (48.3%), Rolen (56.1%), Wagner (45.9%), Sheffield (42.9%) and Helton (49.6%).
