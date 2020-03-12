While playoffs for local high school teams have not yet been affected, potential schedule changes crept closer Wednesday as the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association announced its first changes because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
NYSPHSAA announced in a press release on its website Wednesday, March 11, that spectators will not be allowed at the ice hockey state semifinals and finals this weekend in Buffalo. The games are scheduled for Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, at the LECOM-HarborCenter, but will not be open to fans after a recommendation from the Erie County Department of Health, according to the release.
“This is certainly not the type of championship atmosphere our association strives to provide to our student-athletes and their communities,” NYSPHSAA executive director Dr. Robert Zayas said in the release. “This decision is being made at the recommendation of the Erie County Department of Health out of an abundance of caution as we address the coronavirus.”
The release said tickets for the games would be refunded, and the games would be available to stream through the NFHS Network.
The state basketball playoffs have had some locations changed because of venue availability and one game, a Class AA girls basketball sub-regional game between Monroe-Woodbury and Ursuline, was postponed pending guidance from local and state health departments. The game is expected to be played.
The South Kortright girls basketball Class D regional game against Livingston Manor, scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Sullivan West High School, was expected to occur as scheduled, with spectators, as of Wednesday night. Likewise, the Class C girls basketball regional final between Cooperstown and Unatego, slated for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at SRC Arena, had not been affected.
The release said the state bowling championships, slated for Friday, March 13, through Sunday, March 15, at AMF Strike ‘N Spare in Syracuse, had not been affected, but that future changes remained a possibility.
“It continues to be the goal of the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association to host winter championships with direction from the New York State Department of Health, local county health departments and Governor Cuomo’s office,” Zayas said in the release. “At this time, we are moving forward with the championships, however the impact of the coronavirus could necessitate revisions to the championship schedule.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.