The Yellowjackets have a new leader in its hive.
Oneonta High Sschool athletic director Jerry Mackey told The Daily Star that Will Neale will be taking over as head varsity football coach for John Mushtare, who stepped down from the position in November.
Neale, who teaches special education at the school, will take on head coaching duties after seven seasons with the Yellowjackets, including the last three as the team's offensive coordinator.
"I've had my roots in Oneonta High School and the Oneonta City School District for a while now, so it's a big honor they put their trust in me," Neale told The Daily Star on Friday. "I always want to be a role model and example for the players, but I'd rather let my actions do the talking for me. I guess working hard and being proud to be an Oneonta Yellowjacket made them want to give me a shot at it."
Neale, 32, takes over for Mushtare, who compiled a record of 18-47 in seven seasons, with a 6-4 mark in 2017 standing as the best season record of his tenure. The Yellowjackets finished the 2019 campaign at 2-7, playing a schedule that included Class B state champion Chenango Forks and featuring a roster with four seniors.
With much of last year's team returning and a personal familiarity with the program, Neale is bringing optimism into 2020 despite uncertainty about the upcoming fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He cited his focus on developing players as people, rather than just athletes, as the objective and the means for a Yellowjacket program aiming higher this fall.
"Coach Mush did an excellent job building a really strong culture. Maybe the wins aren't there, but he did a tremendous job coaching these people as young men, taking the athletics out of it and focusing on them as men, sons and brothers, and I take a lot of pride in that," Neale said.
"We want to keep building on that. We have a strong core of kids, I'm really hopeful for this season because we had a lot of sophomores on the roster last year, and their character was on display last year."
"He knows all these kids well, and his vision for the program was able to come across in his letter of interest and his meetings with myself and the superintendent," Mackey said of Neale. "He's young, energetic and he has a lot of passion for it. We understand it's going to be a longer-term work in progress, but we do feel confident that John put us in a good position going forward with Will."
Between the lines, Neale indicated that the Yellowjackets will aim to play an entertaining style. He emphasized an attacking approach on offense and defense, leveraging the abilities of the playmakers on the roster.
"We are going to focus on trying to get our athletes in space. That means attack the whole field, vertically and horizontally, especially through the passing game," he said. "We won't be afraid to run it, but we're trying to get our athletes in space and build on that, controlling the pace of play and attacking."
Neale, who graduated from SUNY Oneonta in 2010 with a degree in education and earned a master's degree from the school in 2012, will have even more local wisdom to lean on in his new role. Before he was hustling down the hill from the college to the high school as a volunteer assistant during his time at SUCO, he played football at Walton Central School for longtime head coach Jim Hoover.
A 2006 Walton graduate, Neale reached the state semifinals with the Warriors as a junior in 2004, and mentioned Hoover in his decision to become a teacher and a coach.
With Adam Hoover, Jim's son, now at the helm for the Warriors, Walton and Oneonta could square off for the first time since 2017 in the near future. OHS won the 2017 meeting, 28-8, but Walton won the 2016 clash, 52-50, to open the season.
"The possibility of that would be great. The years we played them they were good games to watch, coach and play in, but I don't know, yet," Neale said.
OHS is slated to begin its season the weekend of Sept. 11 and 12 with a visit to Whitney Point. NYSPHSAA reorganized its class sizes for football ahead of the upcoming fall, with Oneonta being one of several Section IV schools moving into Class C from Class B. Even before questions posed by the pandemic, the upcoming football season was going to be an uncertain one.
"I've been able to have some virtual meetings with players and talk to other coaches on the staff," Neale said. "My message to them is to focus on what we can control. We're optimistic and preparing for the season. There's a lot of uncertainty, but we are just trying to focus on what we can."
