Oneonta Boys and Girls club reopens after pandemic pause

After reopening on Monday, Jan. 18, the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club successfully completed a week’s programs for the first time since pausing operations Nov. 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The OBGC is a non-profit serving the greater Oneonta area for children age seven to 21.
“Everything’s going really well,” Executive Director Jennifer O’Donnell said. “Just taking it slow and just happy that all the kids are back,”
“The kids are really excited to get out of their house(s) and get off their computers and come down ... you know it’s really nice to have everybody back together,” she continued.
Like all businesses, the Boys and Girls Club has implemented several changes in order to ensure the safety of its members.
In addition to requiring members and staff to wear masks at all times, the club’s capacity is restricted and members can only be in the club for two hours at a time; they must also sign up for programs in advance, as well as fill out COVID-19 questionnaires.
Adults are no longer allowed in the building; children must be dropped off at the club’s front table for mandatory temperature checks and exit through a separate door at the conclusion of their time inside.
“We’re just trying to make it a safe and happy environment for everybody, so we’re just taking it slow and steady,” O’Donnell said.
“Just because we know that the numbers are up in Otsego County, or (are) at least holding steady at a questionable rate,” she continued.
For now, the club is not accepting any new members.
O’Donnell said the club has between 800 and 1,000 members, and she hopes that more people realize they’re open.
Moving forward, O’Donnell said the club will continue to make decisions on being open based on the safety of its members and five-person staff.
The club’s current program offerings are open gym, art room, fitness room, yoga and archery.
The club is working on on putting together its flag football league, one of its most popular programs, in addition to opening its batting cage on Thursday, Jan. 28.
“Everybody’s excited. The staff gets to see these kids that we normally see every single day and we just haven’t been able to do that, so it’s just really nice,” O’Donnell said.
“Unfortunately, in some ways, these kids are already trained to have their masks on and we’ve had absolutely no problems,” she said, “and they just love being back down here.”
