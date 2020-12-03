A couple of weeks ago a good friend of mine, Tim, was sitting in a portable deer blind on the edge of a corn field. It was archery season, and he was using his crossbow. Crossbows are legal hunting implements during the last two weeks of archery season.
There’s an advantage to using a blind. It allows you to hunt with far less chance of a deer smelling you. After all, no matter what a hunter does, he’ll never out smart a deer when it comes to their sense of smell.
The disadvantage of a blind, is the fact that it gets dark quicker when inside the blind than it does when hunting outside. So, when Tim decided to give up for the day, he merely unzipped the tent and stepped out. There in front of him, not 50 yards away, was a big black bear. For just a fleeting moment he tried to decide whether to take a picture with his phone or shoot the bruin. In those few seconds of hesitation, he got neither.
But the question at hand is, why wasn’t that bear in hibernation? Simple. The weather is still warm and there is adequate food for the bear to eat, thus adding more fat to his body to last him through the upcoming winter. When I lived in the Adirondacks back in the late 60s and early 70s, we had real winters. Bear usually hibernated when the last apple was gone from the trees and the last garbage can had been raided.
Hibernation is a way animals conserve energy to survive the harsh winter conditions and the lack of available food. Sure, we have seen bears roaming around when there is snow on the ground. These bears are usually males that just aren’t ready to give up for their long annual slumber. It’s the boars that sometimes come out when there’s a foot or more of snow blanketing the forests. The sows are in their dens giving birth to their cubs and allowing them to suckle and grow until spring.
During hibernation, an animal’s heartbeat slows as well as their breathing. Their bodies use the heavy layer of fat to survive. Their body temperature drops, and their metabolism slows as well. This ‘sleep’ is sometimes interrupted because the animal may wake up occasionally.
Bears don’t require a deep den in some rocky ledge to hibernate. The upturned roots of a blown over tree, a hollow log or even a brushy depression in the snow will work.
A friend of mine while hunting in the Adirondacks followed some bear tracks in the snow one day. They led him to a good sized hole in the snow. In the morning he returned to that site to see if the bear had left. No tracks left the hole. Using a stick, he probed deep in the hole and was met by a rather angry bear. Maybe he should have left the bear for a few more days.
Several times while hunting late in the season, when frigid temperatures and heavy snow covered the mountains, I saw bear tracks in the knee deep white blanket. I followed them for a mile or so before giving up. I figured he was on a mission, and I decide not to go any further.
An old timer told me one time that a bear won’t go into hibernation until the snow covers their tracks when they head to their dens. I don’t think he’s right. Whether there’s an inch of snow or two feet, when the food supply runs out, they head for a place to den.
So, will Tim’s bear be around much longer? Probably. There are plenty of corn fields still standing, and the snow Wednesday morning wouldn’t cover its tracks.
Just to set the record straight… I’ll never shoot another bear. When I had the last one skinned, I thought, “Gosh, he resembles a good friend of mine - a big, fat belly and rather short legs.” It’s not surprising that the Indians worshiped them and called them brothers.
