I am always amused when I see people having problems getting on or off ski lifts. But then I look back over the years and remember the times when I was that foolish fellow.
My first mishap with a chair lift was at Scotch Valley Ski Center in Stamford many, many years ago. I was night skiing, and the lift only took us to mid-station because there weren’t any lights farther up the mountain. As I went to push off the chair, my fingers slipped into the crack between the slats on the chair’s seat. I was stuck and hanging by one hand as the chair continued on up into the darkness. Luckily, the lift attendant saw me and stopped the lift. With the help of several people I was able to get loose.
A while ago, I told you about being distracted for a second or two and having the chair knock me out of the way. My buddy dropped his ski pole on that same lift a few years ago while getting on the chair. He mistakenly leaned over to catch it. Yup, he fell. The ground caught him. Today, they keep a net on the ground right beyond where Rich hit. Seems to me the net is more of a target when you fall than a safety device – but what do I know?
Well, it happened again a couple of weeks ago when three of us who regularly ski together went to Gore Mountain in the Adirondacks for the day.
The first near-catastrophe was on a new lift that goes to the summit of the mountain. We were all side-by-side and went down the small access area where we would load the lift. Well, it was a bit icy, so my buddies snowplowed their skis to slow down and stop, leaving me with no room. As the chair came around, I went over the tails of their skis and all was well.
You would have thought that they learned a lesson, but nope! They did the very same thing the next time we loaded that chair lift.
Conditions on the mountain were great and we were trying to ski almost every slope and run, with just a couple of exceptions. I’m a fairly good skier, but I’m not stupid. I know my limits, and a trail called Rumors was not a place for me to play. It had death and broken bones written all over it.
Bill, Wayne and I skied down to another lift that would take us to the top of the gondola, but that’s where things got a little hairy. Again we went down the small ramp to sit down in the chair. But we were standing just a bit too far to the left for some strange reason. The chair came around and as we sat down, there was no room for Bill. Well, we had left him the arm rest. He started sliding off the front of the chair, and we were several feet in the air. He scrambled for anything solid, and I grab his leg holding him up. The chair stopped and everyone was safe, except Bill had lost one of his skis during the whole ordeal. The lift attendant handed us the ski, and we continued to the top to continue skiing.
You know, you’d think that guys who ski all the time could do better than that. Between the three of us we have a combined total of over 125 years skiing, and we can’t sit down on a chair lift. Scary, isn’t it?
Of course, they blame me. They think I do these things just to have something to write about.
Moving forward, Rick Brockway’s Outoors column will be published in the Wednesday edition of The Daily Star .
