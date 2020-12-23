Last week, Mother Nature dumped feet, not inches of snow upon us. We have equipment to handle it. Oh, it may take a little longer than usual, but at least we’re snug in our homes and can wait it out. Some animals have that advantage as well. Woodchucks, bears and some other animals have curled up and hibernated, but others are still active no matter what.
But what about insects? We never give them a thought. Oh, we know the Monarch butterfly heads off to Mexico like college kids on Spring Break. I found that a few other insects migrate as well, but most insects have unique ways to survive or prepare for their offspring.
Nymphs of dragonflies, may flies and stone flies live in ponds and streams beneath the ice. They feed actively, and grow all winter to emerge as adults in the spring. They are the food for the fish that live in those waters all winter.
Insects like the woolly bear caterpillar have a unique way to survive the cold winter temperatures. They hide under a thick layer of leaf debris, but they also replace the water in their bodies with glycerol, a type of antifreeze to keep from freezing to death.
Some insects lay eggs on plants and bushes that survive the winter, and some insects actually hibernate. Some large wasps and the Mourning Cloak Butterfly sleep like a bear.
There are insects that are inactive in winter and go into a state in which growth, development and activity are suspended temporarily with a metabolic rate just high enough to keep them alive. This dormant condition is called diapause. Scientists have been studying this behavior, thinking that it might allow astronauts to spend years in space travel in the future.
Honeybees are far more active in winter than I even knew. A friend of my wife’s posted this on Facebook the other day. It was from the Bell Farm in Runnells, Iowa. Basically, the owners said that bees don’t hibernate. They remain active in the hives, but don’t venture out looking for pollen.
In the winter, honeybees gather together in a ball about the size of a basketball. The worker bees constantly flex their wing muscles and generate warmth, keeping the cluster between 85 and 90 degrees. The bees take turns shifting from the inside to the outside of the cluster, so they all stay warm. The queen is always kept in the center of the cluster.
Around the winter solstice, they raise the core temperature of the cluster to about 93 degrees, so the queen begins to lay eggs. The bees will keep the brood at a constant 92 – 93 degrees.
By the time spring arrives the hive is filled with new bees ready to take over from the spent bees in the hive.
I find this is so interesting and the timing when it happens. As I’ve told you before, the deer’s rut is triggered by the second full moon after the fall equinox. Everything is related to the movement of the earth.
It’s amazing how things happen, isn’t it?
