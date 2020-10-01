Outdoors with Rick Brockway: Taking in a high-caliber experience

Last Saturday, my wife and I went to a cannon shoot. Yes, there were cannons – working replicas of Civil War cannons that were used in battles like Bull Run, Vicksburg and Gettysburg. They had large wooden wheels that allowed them to be moved around. Each were manned by a team of three or four people, many dressed as either Union or Confederate soldiers.
At Chuck Pinkey's house on South Hill in Worcester, seven field artillery pieces were lined up ready to shoot 500 yards across the valley at four-by-eight-foot paper targets with two-foot black circles painted on them. We watched as the cannons were lined up with the targets. With the kick of a foot or the tap of a hand one of the team members moved the rear of the cannon’s carriage back and forth, lining it up with the intended object placed across the field next to the woods. The wind was gusting at 15 to 20 miles per hour, so the cannon was adjusted slightly to the left. It’s referred to as Kentucky windage.
Then one of the men yelled, “cannon one ready!” He touched a glowing taper to the cannon’s fuse, and there was a loud boom as smoke billowed from the muzzle of the field piece. The entire cannon reared back from the recoil of the weapon. With binoculars I could see a large hole on the right edge of the target.
As the smoke drifted to the right, the crew began preparing for the next shot. Using a large rod that resembled a giant Q-tip, the cleaning of the barrel commenced. It was swabbed with water so no glowing embers remained that would prematurely ignite the next charge of black powder. A small canister of precisely weighed powder was rammed down the barrel, followed by a six-pound lead ball. A fuse was pushed into the touch hole of the cannon, and they were ready for the next shot. There was a final sighting adjustment before someone yelled once more, “cannon one ready!”
Boom! The second shot hit just two or three inches from the very center of the target. The crew immediately jumped into action, completing the loading for the next round of the five-shot volley.
Boom! That lead ball was just an inch to the right of the last one. There were no sights on the cannon, yet the second and third shots nearly hit the exact same hole. Shots four and five were nearly the same.
Can you imagine a firing crew shooting a similar cannon across the battlefield as hundreds of enemy soldiers were running toward them, shooting their muskets while the adversary’s cannons were firing back? Men were dying as mortars were lobbing explosive charges upon the advancing troops.
It was said that the bombardiers who manned the cannons during battle could fire their field pieces two to three times a minute, compared to the three or four minutes these guys took. I guess when your life depends on it, you work a little bit harder and a whole lot faster.
Off to our left at the far side of the meadow, mortars were shooting lead balls almost straight up into the air, hitting targets a hundred or so yards away. We could see them fly.
The smell of burning powder and the echoing of cannon fire off the hillsides continued until about one o’clock. After a tasty lunch, the competition continued, shooting yellow-orange squash and pails of water from the top of an old car. Precise shooting for points continued until the car exploded from the heavy fire.
This event was the second this year in Worcester, put on by the American Artillery Association. Groups came from all over the northeast to compete. Like the local people of Gettysburg gathered in 1863 to watch the battle, we sat in chairs and watched the event. There was no Pickett’s charge. No one was shot or injured. It was just a very enjoyable day.
