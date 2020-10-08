Outdoors with Rick Brockway: Who says these fish don't bite?

Over the years we’ve all heard that the salmon in the Lake Ontario region tributaries don’t bite once they leave the lake and enter the streams. After all, they swim upstream to spawn, and then they die. Well, don’t believe that old line. I suppose that rumor grew when snagging was banned many years ago, but it's far from the truth. They do bite.
Last Saturday, my son Randy and I drove to Oswego to fish the river with Brandon Mirrer of A&B Guide Service. I’ve known Brandon for many, many years; I remember when he was just a skinny kid catching his first salmon near the mouth of Pulaski’s Salmon River one night while camping at Brennan Beach. Today, he has a drift boat and spends much of his time on the rivers and knows how to catch those magnificent fish.
We left Oneonta by 3:30 a.m. because the fish bite best the first half hour of the day. It was daybreak when we launched the boat in the river. You should know that the Oswego River is only a mile before hitting the power dam. That’s as far as the fish can go.
As Brandon rowed his Willie drift boat up the river, the fish finder was showing numerous fish below the surface, and they were all salmon.
I had called Brandon on Thursday evening. “How’s it going?” I asked.
“We’ve got three in the boat… wait a minute… got another one on.”
There’s an old saying: “You should have been her yesterday.” On Friday only two were landed, and on Saturday…. Well, I caught a fresh-run salmon that weighed about fifteen pounds. We were anchored beneath the bridge and had put lures down into the swift water several yards below. Both Randy and I had a hit using Kwikfish lures. They were the K-14 model in green/yellow and green/white. The fluorescent colors seen to either attract or annoy the fish, but they do strike them. Finally I hooked one and soon put it in the boat.
On Sunday, Brandon told me the fish were hitting hard, but they never landed a fish. He figured his clients were either giving the salmon a bit of slack while trying to reel them in or they weren’t setting the hook.
A few hundred yards above us we could see the power dam. The fish can’t go any further upstream so hordes of people gathered in a zoo-like atmosphere. I’m told that fights break out as lines get crossed and fish get running. Those people were catching fish while wading in the swallow water, but their technique is somewhat questionable. They use a method called lifting. When they spot a fish, the egg sack or lure is drifted beneath the fish. When in the right spot, they quickly lift the lure to hook the fish. For a fish to be legal the hook must be in the jaw. It’s a step up from the old snagging method.
I didn’t go there to catch a limit of fish that probably won’t taste that good. I went for a day of fun and comradery with an old friend. I kept the fish I caught because she had good color and hadn’t been in the river very long.
There’s one thing for sure. I’ll book another trip with Brandon later in the fall when the steelheads are in the river. They hit hard. A salmon runs in the deep water, but a steelie dances across the surface of the river and rips the line from your reel as it heads back to the lake. Just for your info, a steelhead is a lake-run rainbow trout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.