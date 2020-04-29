SUNY Oneonta student athletes Alexa Amalbert and Daniel Ioos each earned SUNY Chancellor Awards for Student Excellence as announced by SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson on Wednesday, April 29.
Amalbert, a senior on the women’s basketball team, and Ioos, a senior on the men’s soccer team, were two of four O-State students to receive the award. Across the entire 64-school SUNY system, 213 students were honored.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized as one of the recipients for the SUNY Chancellor’s Award,” Amalbert said in a media release. “I believe earning this accolade is a demonstration of how the opportunities for growth at Oneonta are limitless. The second I stepped foot on this campus freshman year it felt like home. During my time here, I have made connections to individuals that will become lifelong friends, made connections with high-level administrators who have shared with me their methods of success, and got to play three years of a sport that I am so passionate about. The Oneonta community helped me develop leadership and interpersonal skills that could never be taught just in a classroom and for that I am forever grateful.”
Amalbert started 72 of the 81 games played over the course of her four-year career with the Red Dragons. The Nanuet native tallied 748 points, 290 rebounds, 74 steals and 207 assists and was a SUNYAC All-Conference Third Team member in 2019.
“It is an honor to receive this award and I want to thank the faculty and staff who have equipped me with the tools necessary to succeed and reach my potential,” said Ioos in a media release. “One person in particular that I would like to thank is JoAnne Murphy, our team academic advisor. The work she does can often go unnoticed, but she has played a substantial role in my success. Whether it is school related, sport related, or just advice about life, she has always been there for me acting like a mom away from home.”
Ioos was a team captain and started all eight of the games he played during the 2019-20 season. Over his career, the Wappinger Falls product recorded three assists and started 48 of the 58 games he played.
“This year’s award recipients emerged from their campuses this year as the top scholars, athletes, performers, and achievers, as well as a tremendous source of inspiration,” Chancellor Johnson said in a media release. “The students being recognized made the choice to be leaders on their campuses, prioritize their studies, and serve their communities.”
