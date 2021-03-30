Part Three: Hiking the Appalachian Trail

If any of you have driven the Mass Pike, you may have noticed a sign on a narrow bridge that goes over the highway just a ways beyond the town of Lee. You just drove under the Appalachian Trail. That highway crossing is a long way from the beginning or from the end, depending on which way you’re traveling. For Garry, he had hiked the hardest section of the trail. To the north-bound hikers, the hardest section lay ahead with a third of the way to go.
Once out of Vermont, the trail runs the ridge for a long, long ways. Crossing Massachusetts, the 52 miles in Connecticut and the 88 miles of New York is easy compared to where you’ve been. You just put one foot in front the other and watch the miles click away—unless you leave your hiking poles at an ice cream shop in Dalton, Mass. Yup! After going to a laundromat, Garry stopped at an ice cream shop. God, it was good, so he got another cone to eat along the way. When Garry returned to the ice cream shop, the clerk said, “Our ice cream is so good, you forgot something, didn’t you?” That added three miles to his journey.
After crossing New York’s Bear Mountain Bridge, Garry’s wife met him for a restocking of freeze-dried food and clean clothes. Support along the way is better than mailing things ahead to post offices.
New Jersey was a challenge. It rained, and then rained some more. The smooth rounded rock in the trail was ridiculous. Garry slipped and fell several times, but the worst rocks were yet to come. The upturned rocks around the Delaware Water Gap were the worse part of the entire trip. When the Appalachian Mountains were formed by the upthrust of the earth, the layers of rock were turned up on end, leaving miles of sharp layered stone. Originally, they were covered with dirt, but over the years erosion left the jagged rocks exposed. Hiking shoes don’t last long in conditions like that.
Pennsylvania was far better. Once you got on top of the ridge it was a joy. There were a few ups and downs, but the hiking was great. There was a wonderful stone inn along the trail at Pennsylvania’s Foundry State Park which everyone checks out.
Not far from there is the half-way point of the trail. At Pine Grove Furnace, the official halfway point in Cumberland County, hikers can buy a half gallon of ice cream for $5.49. If they can eat it all, it’s free. Few complete the challenge, but it’s a refreshing breather as they prepare for the rest of their journey ... with their hiking poles, I might add. It took Garry 10 weeks to get to this point of his hike.
I guess you can say it was pretty much downhill from there for Garry. The mountains drop down into the valley where he crossed the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Maryland was next. There were lots of close towns, but the highlight was the Bear’s Inn right next to the trail. Even though rooms were available, Garry stayed in his tent. With kitchen privileges available for a small fee he fixed pancakes for the other hikers for breakfast.
The trail continues into Virginia where it crosses the Potomac River at Harper’s Ferry. The trail actually crosses a railroad bridge at that point. In Virginia, the trial leads you up and up until you reach the ridge of the Blue Ridge Mountains where you steadily head south.
Along your journey, people stop you, asking if you are a thru-hiker and what lies ahead. Their questions seemed to never end, but it took time from your schedule, keeping you from making 20 or more miles a day, but that’s how it goes.
There was little other travel on the trail until college was out. Then, there were often groups of 20 or more hikers congesting the trail. You lose the peace and serenity, as well as the use of the shelters along your route.
But at this point, Garry was 3/4 of the way to Springer Mountain, Georgia. The end was in sight. Well, not really. The Appalachians don’t make anything that easy.
We’ll take up the hike in a few weeks. Stayed tuned for the exciting finish.
