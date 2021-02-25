Part Two: Hiking the Appalachian trail

The northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail is the summit of Mt. Kathadin in north-central Maine. Since the majority of AT hikers of the nearly 2200 mile trail end there, I thought I would leave it for the last column in this series.
Maine’s other claim to fame on the hike is the 100 Mile Wilderness. No matter what the weather, from the driest summers to the wettest ones, you will have wet feet. It’s guaranteed. The trail zigzags around lakes, over rivers, through swamps and streams—and anything else containing water and mud. Garry told me that he would often hear water flowing below him as he hiked. Over centuries, the glacial rocks have been overgrown by mosses and other swamp plants, so a hiker either has rocks or mud to contend with – usually it’s mud.
Many hikers see loads of wildlife when hiking this northern, virtually uninhabited region, but Garry saw just one large bull moose feeding in Evans Pond. There was a multitude of ducks and other small critters, but was far less than he expected.
By the third day of hiking, Garry found that many items he thought were necessary for the trip were just taking up space and adding weight to his 65 pound pack. So, at the first little town with a post office, he unloaded and sent them home. That thick book that comes with a first aid kit – gone. Then there’s the trail guide. He held onto that for a while, but found that his cell phone was far better. There’s an App for your smart phone called Guthook. It has more information than a stack of trail guides can provide. Hikers leave their cell phones on airplane mode, and they work off the GPS. With detailed maps and all the up-to-date details along every mile, it is the most important thing a hiker can carry.
As he reached the lower end of Maine, the trail leaves the wetter section and turns into smooth, hard slate. Slate, when wet, is a bit like a skating rink. Here, Garry destroyed his first hiking pole. Hiking poles are an essential item. They give you balance and set your rhythm. His wife sent new poles to the next post office.
Once in the southern part of the state, he discovered that there are mountains to climb. Maine’s mountains are steep with fairly flat tops rising about 2,500 feet above sea level. They aren’t that tall, but are a good preview and practice ground for what lay ahead, New Hampshire’s White Mountains.
Garry found that this section of the trail had a lot of other hikers, not all ATers, but day and weekend visitors. There was little privacy, and the crowds made it difficult to find a place to camp. Many of today’s hikers carry hammock tents that can be put up any place where there are two trees a few feet apart. Another advantage of these is not having to find a place without a rock or stump in your back when you sleep on the ground.
The trail goes up Mount Washington and crosses the towering Presidential Range, which is known for its fickle weather. Garry stayed at the Lake of the Clouds Hut near the summit of Mt. Washington. The hut was built about a hundred years ago of local stone, but provides a warm, safe place for hikers to spend the night and get a good meal. During the day, soup and baked goods are available as well. There are other huts through these mountains along the trail, but reservations are sometimes required.
The White Mountains are steep and high. Their trails are rough and rocky. As he descended from these lofty peaks, Garry was surprised that the trail became smoother with some dirt instead of rocks. By the time her reached Hanover, New Hampshire and Norwich, Vermont, he had destroyed his first pair of shoes. They were barely held together with duct tape and small bungy cords. I’ve heard that it takes three pairs of shoes to complete the whole trip.
Garry took multi-vitamins, as well as potassium and salt along with his freeze dried meals. During the day, he constantly snacked on pepperoni, trail mix and Snickers. The fat and meat in the pepperoni satisfied his craving for protein, and the candy provided quick energy.
Killington, Vermont and the lower Green Hills lay ahead, but I’ve run out of space. Here the AT trail piggybacks with the Long Trail and heads south into Massachusetts. We’ll pick up here another day.
