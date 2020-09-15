The Section IV Athletic Association announced Tuesday, Sept 15, that the section was postponing its fall sports season until March 2021.
The release said 59 districts voted in favor of postponing, while 10 voted against postponement and one district abstained.
The announcement arrived minutes after the Tri-Valley League announced its decision to postpone its fall athletics season, making it the last of the section's five leagues to postpone.
The Midstate Athletic Conference and Delaware League announced postponements Monday while the Interscholastic Athletic Conference and Southern Tier Athletic Conference each made announcements over the weekend.
The Section IV release said the decision reflected "the interest of student health and safety" as well as "financial concerns due to New York State aid and Education cuts."
