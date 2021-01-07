Slippery slopes, pandemic problems

A couple of weeks ago, we woke up in the morning with 30 inches of snow on our deck. Heck, that’s nothing new. It didn’t bother me. When I grew up, it was a common occurrence, and over the years I’ve seen that dozens and dozens of times. After all, this is the northeast - upstate New York. But the next day or so, I saw something I’d never seen before. There was an avalanche at Belleayre Mountain, where I ski.
Yes, an avalanche. That night, the northern Catskills had 6.5 inches of rain on all that snow. There’s a slope named Yahoo. All that ice and snow decide to break loose and slide down the steep mountainside, but there was a ski lodge in its way. Tons and tons of ice slammed into the front of the lodge, taking out windows and doors, as well as a section of the wall. Luckily, it happened when it did. An hour later, all the workers would have been arriving; three hours later, dozens of skiers would have been in the way, causing multiple deaths and injuries.
Avalanches just don’t happen here – not in the Catskills. They happen in the western backcountry, not New York. Actually, they do happen in the Adirondacks. There are numerous exposed rocky mountainsides that were caused by landslides or avalanches, but that’s another story. Avalanche advisories are a common occurrence for hikers and skiers in the backcountry.
I skied at Belleayre Mountain this past Tuesday and was told by an employee that the Overlook Lodge should be open next weekend. Yea, there was some damage, but the majority was water. As I skied by, I saw workers closing in the front wall. I was told that they were basically waiting for windows and doors.
But as you all know, things are far different during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have adapted. We wear our masks and social distance. Those of us who drive to the mountain together can ride in the gondolas together. They have limited the number of people who can ski each day.
On Tuesday, I wondered if I was suddenly transported to a major league football game. As we rode up in the gondola, we saw tents in the parking lots. There were chairs and tables, as well as bar-b-que grills with smoke rising from their tailgate parties. Actually, we decided that it must be against the law. Now, I’m sure those folks have the right to gather and eat, but the smell of hamburgers, sausages and whatever else cooking on the grill, was pure torture. I hadn’t eaten since 5:30 in the morning, and all of the windows in the gondola cars have to be open. It’s just not right! The aroma of their cooking made our stomachs growl. Wayne and I finally decided that this may become the new normal.
Belleayre Mountain has worked through the pandemic far better than the other ski areas in the Catskills. A friend of mine skis at Windham Mountain. He has a season pass, but the lodge is locked up tight. He has to change his clothes in his car. At lunch time if he wants to eat, he has to walk back to his car and eat in the cold. Come on! They expect you to pay $95 or better to ski, and you have to change in your car and use an outhouse! You’ve got to be kidding. At Belleayre, we change in the lodge and eat there as well.
The problem for most peoples in all the Catskill ski areas, you have to buy your tickets online before heading to the mountain. Most days, tickets are already sold out. I can only imagine living downstate and promising your kids that, ‘we can go skiing tomorrow,’ only to discover that they can only ski next Tuesday, because tickets are sold out. I’m glad I bought my season pass back in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.