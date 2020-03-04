ONEONTA — Hunter Collins scored a varsity-high 30 points as second-seeded South Kortright advanced to the Section IV Class D boys basketball final with a 59-35 win over sixth seed Hunter-Tannersville on Tuesday, March 3, at SUNY Oneonta’s Dewar Arena.
“My teammates were setting me up for my shots,” said Collins, a junior forward. “I was feeling it.”
“Hunter has developed into a well rounded player,” SK coach Aaron Kaufman said. “He is a load when he is in there. He is a tough kid to guard.”
It was the fourth time the Rams beat the Wildcats this season, including a 61-40 result on Feb. 21, in the Delaware League final at SUNY Delhi.
The Rams led throughout, and had a 17-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Wildcats made a big second-quarter run to trail, 25-20, at halftime.
Midway through the third quarter, it was still a five-point game, but the Rams outscored H-T, 11-2, over the last five minutes of the third quarter and 18-8 in the fourth quarter.
“We turned our energy up,” Collins said. “We were ready for whatever they threw at us.”
However, Kaufman said he thought his team struggled at times, especially in the second quarter, and didn’t play its best until late.
“I think the last four minutes were the best four minutes we played all game,” Kaufman said.
“It is hard to beat a team three or four times, and Hunter always plays us well,” he continued. “Chris Glennon, Hunter’s coach, I think he knows my players about as well as he knows his own players. I have a lot of respect for them. Hunter is always a well-coached team.”
The Wildcats’ chance at a comeback faded in the fourth quarter when their leading scorer, guard Anthony Andreasen, fouled out with 4:47 left in the game.
“That definitely helped us, for sure,” Kaufman said. “I thought our guards did a great job taking it to the basket to try to draw fouls on him. We told them to try to get him to pick up his fourth and fifth foul, and that is exactly what they did.”
Andreasen scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats, and Khristian Aizstrauts scored 12 for H-T, which finished its season at 15-8.
Collins was the only Ram to score in double figures, but Chris Champlin scored nine points, Seth Ashline scored eight points and Stanley Andersen scored six points.
After a one-year absence from the section title game, South Kortright (20-2) will face defending section champion Marathon in the finals, which will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at SUNY Oneonta.
“We told our kids in the locker room, looking at Marathon should be like looking in a mirror for them,” Kaufman said. “They’re a solid team. We hope we can give them a game.”
“It is going to be a battle,” Collins said. “We want to get back to where we used to be.”
South Kortright 59, Hunter-Tannersville 35
Section IV Class D boys basketball semifinals
at SUNY Oneonta
Hunter-Tannersville ..... 7 13 7 8 - 35
South Kortright ..... 17 8 16 18 - 59
HUNTER-TANNERSVILLE (15-8): Armand Aizstrauts 0 1-2 1, Anthony Andreasen 4 6-6 14, Kaeden Leach 1 0-0 3, Khristian Aizstrauts 6 0-1 12, Josh Vital 1 0-0 2, Bo Flynn 1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 13 7-9 35.
SOUTH KORTRIGHT (20-2): Stanley Andersen 3 0-0 6, Seth Ashline 3 0-3 8, Griffin Dianich 1 0-0 2, Logan Kaufman 0 2-2 2, Hunter Collins 12 4-5 30, Joe Krupa 0 0-0 0, Brandon Grommeck 0 0-1 1, Joey Shafer 1 0-0 2, Chris Champlin 3 3-6 9. TOTALS: 23 9-17 59.
Three-point field goals: H 2 (Flynn, Leach); S 4 (Collins 2, Ashline 2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.