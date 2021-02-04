Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the state will offer the first of its free fishing weekends this year on Feb. 13 and 14.
The events allow anglers who do not possess a fishing license to fish for free on any of the state’s 7,500 lakes and ponds, or 70,000 miles of rivers and streams.
“New York is home to some of the best lakes, ponds, rivers and streams in the world, all offering exceptional fishing opportunities all year round,” Cuomo said in a media release.
“As the nation continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, families are seeking outdoor activities that don’t break the bank or require extensive travel, and this Free Fishing weekend is a perfect option for anglers of all experience levels to enjoy the very best that the Empire State has to offer,” he added.
The state’s release encourages first-time ice fishermen to download the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Ice Fishing Chapter in the Fish NY Beginners Guide to Freshwater Fishing.
The recent cold weather in NY has thickened ice throughout the state to the recommended four inches or more of solid ice required for ice fishing.
The state’s release warns would-be anglers to be wary of moving bodies of water, while also reminding them footprints and snowmobile tracks do not mean ice is safe. To ensure ice is safe, the release recommends testing the ice thickness in several spots with an auger or ice spud.
“Every year, more and more New Yorkers discover there are just as many fantastic fishing opportunities during the winter months as during the summer. Ice fishing is a great activity for families to do together, and the annual February Free Fishing weekend is the perfect time for first timers to give it a try on waters with ice thick enough to access safely,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a media release.
New York’s Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 as a way of encouraging prospective anglers to fish at no cost and encourage people to support the state’s freshwater fisheries through purchasing a fishing license.
The Feb. 13 weekend is the first of several other free fishing days in 2021 including: June 26 and 27, Sept. 25 (National Hunting and Fishing Day) and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).
The free fishing days program is part of the state’s NY Open for Fishing and Hunting Initiative. According to the state’s release the program is meant to build “stewardship of fish and wildlife resources and habitats, provide an opportunity for experienced hunters and anglers to share their knowledge with others, and promote participation in hunting, fishing, and recreational shooting through the mentoring of young hunters and anglers.”
The release said hunters and fishermen contribute an estimated $4.9 billion in spending to the state’s economy every year, including 56,000 jobs and $623 million in state and local taxes.
