State-qualified wrestlers turn eyes toward next season

ALBANY — While zero local wrestlers left the 2020 NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships with a gold medal, they all took home something possibly even more valuable from the Times Union Center: the chance to try again next year.
Local teams placed seven qualifiers in the state finals, and Cooperstown/Milford’s Avery Leonard finished highest among them with a second-place finish in the 120-pound weight class. The group included five juniors, a freshman and an eighth-grader.
“This is definitely one of the best experiences I’ve ever had in my life. There’s nothing that compares to being at New York states, it’s just awesome,” Sidney junior Zach Harrington said after taking sixth place at 138 pounds. “It just makes me more hungry, knowing I’m in the top six guys in the state and that I can contend with them really ups my hopes.”
Walton/Delhi qualifiers Scott Barnhart and Cody Merwin are both juniors at Walton, and Leonard is a junior at Milford. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville’s trio of qualifiers included Brody Oleksak, a junior at Afton, as well as Harpursville students Joey Florance (freshman) and Darren Florance (eighth-grader).
While all seven will have the chance to go even higher in 2021, the next opportunity will likely hold particular significance for some. Oleksak made his second appearance at the state meet after winning the Section IV Division II title at 145 pounds. After finishing fifth at 138 as a sophomore, Oleksak made clear that his mission was to finish higher at states, and he appeared to be on track as he earned the top seed at 145 pounds.
But his season came to a close after two rounds, forfeiting his first wrestleback and failing to finish his first-round match because of an elbow injury that BGAH coach Brandon MacNaught called “a real nut-kicker.”
Oleksak had previously suffered knee and elbow injuries, and injured an ankle late in the section final. Ultimately, his season was truncated by yet another injury.
“This year was definitely my year to get it done and it just sucks what happened, going out as early as I did,” Oleksak said Saturday. “It’s tough, I’ve been smacked in the face by injuries since I was a freshman.
“It seems like I can’t catch a break. Hopefully everything happens for a reason and I’ll be back next year, better than ever,” he continued.
Leonard, who finished third at 113 as a sophomore before Saturday’s second-place finish, will go for gold again in 2021. He will also have another year as a trailblazer for Cooperstown/Milford, as he is the first Milford student to wrestle for the program.
T.J. O’Connor, an eighth-grader at Milford, was a state qualifier in 2019, and will enter high school with 81 wins and one more year on the same team as schoolmate Leonard.
“I hope he keeps a good mindset and keeps trying to push to get better. That’s all you can hope for,” Leonard said of O’Connor. “Everyone at my school, even though wrestling has not been a popular sport in the past, they’ve been so supportive. I’m happy to be the one leading the way.”
While sights may already be set on next season’s state finals, several qualifiers repeatedly mentioned all of the work that will be done between then and now.
“Just improve, keep winning, that’s it,” Merwin said. “Just work hard, improve, and next year, that’s it.”
“I just want to do what I’ve been doing because it seems to be working. Just keep working and getting better,” Leonard said.
