SUNY Delhi wins USCAA quarterfinal; tournament suspended

SUNY Delhi defeated Holy Family College of Wisconsin, 70-56, in the quarterfinal round of the USCAA Division I National Tournament on Thursday, March 12, in Uniontown, Pa.
Unfortunately for the Broncos, the semifinals are on hold after the USCAA announced Thursday night that it had suspended the completion of its Division I basketball championships.
A release from the USCAA did not specify dates or times for rescheduled games, but said in the release that it will send recommendations to its Board of Directors for decisions about future contests.
Should the USCAA contest semfinals, the Broncos will have earned a spot in them.
The third-seeded Broncos took a 36-24 lead at halftime and held on in the second half to advance to the semifinal round, scheduled for Friday. Holy Family rebounded after the break with 32 points, but SUNY Delhi kept pace, slotting 34 points of its own.
“We started out a little slow on the offensive end, but defensively we did a great job of making them work for everything,” Broncos coach Zack Thomsen said in a media release. “We showed a lot of toughness throughout the game.”
Glenn Butler compiled a game-high 23 points for SUNY Delhi while Harpursville alumnus Payton Dean drained 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to record his 10th double-double of the season. Jordan Fragale also tallied 11 points for the Broncos and Walton graduate Jared Beach concluded with seven points and a game-best 11 rebounds.
The Broncos used the 3-pointer to jump ahead of the Lakers late in the first half, highlighted by Butler netting three of his five triples. Carlos Ithier (three points) joined in with a 3-pointer of his own before Fragale hit a jump shot to end SUNY Delhi’s attack.
Rebounds favored SUNY Delhi heavily as it finished with 50 totals boards compared to Holy Family’s 34.
The Broncos also came out on top in field goal percentage (39.3-30.9) and 3-point percentage (36.4-23.8).
Byron Dean Jr. led the Lakers with 15 points, including a 4-for-4 mark from the foul line, while Marc Silas was next with 10 points. Dean Jr. also picked up a technical foul in the loss.
In the second half, Holy Family never managed to get closer than eight points.
SUNY Delhi (21-7) has now won more games than any other Thomsen-coached team at the school. Thomsen is in the midst of his fifth year at the helm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.