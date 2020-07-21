SUNY Oneonta and SUNY Delhi each announced disruptions to their fall sports seasons in conjunction with decisions from their respective conferences Monday, July 20.
SUNY Oneonta
The State University of New York Athletic Conference announced it was “suspending” its fall sports season and delaying its winter sports season until Jan 1, 2021.
The statement does not specify further scenarios about when SUNYAC athletics will return, and the use of “suspension” seems to indicate that the season has not been cancelled, potentially leaving open the possibility of playing traditional fall sports during another season.
Still, the decision to delay winter sports, and the words of SUNYAC chair Mike Howard, indicate the conference’s teams will not be competing before the end of the year.
“Despite the absence of competition this fall, I am confident that we will be able to continue providing our student-athletes with an engaging athletic experience that includes a great opportunity for personal skill development and growth through small group workouts,” said Howard, who is also the director of athletics at Plattsburgh. “Our coaches are some of the best in the business at seizing opportunity when options seem limited and this certainly will be no exception as they continue recruiting, mentoring and engaging safely in community service.”
The decision followed a Monday consultation with the SUNYAC presidents and the SUNYAC Board of Directors, which is composed of the directors of athletics at each of the 10 member institutions.
“Last week the NCAA released the newest resocialization guidelines, which requires frequent COVID testing of student-athletes,” SUNY Oneonta Director of Athletics Tracey Ranieri said in a release from the school. “It was necessary for the NCAA to adjust the guidelines to reflect today’s knowledge/science of the virus. It was clear, both as an institution and as a member of the SUNYAC that frequent testing of student-athletes would be extremely complicated and a hurdle we could not jump over. With student-athlete safety, health, and wellbeing as our priorities we were left with the difficult decision to forego competition until it is unquestionably safe.”
The decision will likely affect 15 of the school’s 19 varsity programs. Field hockey, men’s cross country, women’s cross country, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball all play during the fall. Men’s tennis and women’s tennis also typically have matches during the fall season as well as the spring.
Delaying the winter season will likely affect seven more teams. Wrestling, men’s basketball and women’s basketball, as well as men’s swimming and diving and women’s swimming and diving, compete during the winter season. Men’s track and field and women’s track and field also typically begin competition before the end of the year.
The NCAA recently announced that Division III athletes will be able to practice and play in intercollegiate contests this fall without using a year of eligibility, as long as their team plays 50% or less of the sport’s maximum contests or competition dates.
SUNY Delhi
In Delhi, the Broncos, too, will have to wait.
Following a decision by the North Atlantic Conference to cancel all conference contests and championships for the 2020 fall sports season, SUNY Delhi announced Monday it is postponing all interscholastic athletics competitions.
A release from the school’s athletic department said that teams will still practice and work out together during the fall semester, and said that opportunities to compete will be considered on a “sport-by-sport basis later in the semester.”
“Although the fall semester will be different, our staff is prepared to welcome our student-athletes and is committed to conducting athletic activities safely on campus,” SUNY Delhi Director of Athletics Bob Backus said in the release. “The physical, emotional, and mental well-being of our students remains our priority as we continue to closely monitor ongoing changes and updates from the NAC and NCAA.”
While the NAC decision cancels all conference competition, a release from the conference emphasized that member schools will still be permitted to conduct athletics events like practices and intrasquad scrimmages, as well as other interscholastic contests as it is safe to do so.
SUNY Delhi sponsors eight fall sports. Women’s teams compete in cross country, golf, soccer, volleyball and tennis, while men’s teams compete in cross country, golf and soccer. The NAC ruling may permit teams in low-risk sports like golf, cross country and tennis to have competitive intercollegiate contests this season.
“We’re doing everything we can to ensure the safety of all those who take part in athletics within the NAC while allowing for competition among institutions when it is safe to do so,” said Raymond Rice, President of UMaine-Presque Isle and chair of the NAC Presidents’ Council, in a statement. “While it won’t be a traditional experience for us this fall, we know how important it is to have a plan in place that provides member schools with options to conduct athletics in a way that supports the well-being of student athletes and athletic staff.”
The NAC release said the conference will “explore the practicality” of moving fall sports seasons to the spring in the event that it is safe to do so. The conference did not further address the winter or spring seasons in its statement.
