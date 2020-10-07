It’s not quite March Madness. Perhaps February Foresight?
The State University of New York Athletic Conference announced it will begin its 2020-2021 conference schedules for men’s and women’s basketball, as well as men’s ice hockey, at the beginning of February.
The conference announced the decision on Tuesday, Oct. 6, following approval by the SUNYAC athletic directors during their weekly conference meeting Oct. 5. The schedules for both basketball and ice hockey will consist of eight divisional games and a four-team crossover playoff format that will feature the top two teams in each division.
“The schedules are designed to provide a meaningful student-athlete experience while at the same time prioritizing the health and safety of the student-athletes and staff,” Tom DiCamillo, commissioner of the SUNYAC, said in a release from the conference. “We know full well that the pandemic environment is ever-changing; however, it is important to establish our intent to begin conference play in February which will allow our member-institutions to appropriately prepare for intercollegiate athletic competition.”
The release said games will be played Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with conference semifinals scheduled for Feb. 25 and finals slated for Feb. 28.
The eight regular season games will be played in a double round-robin schedule against four other divisional opponents. Oneonta, Cortland, New Paltz, Plattsburgh and Potsdam will play in the Eastern Division, while Brockport, Buffalo State, Fredonia, Geneseo and Oswego will play in the Western Division.
The divisional schedule aims to reduce spending on travel and hotel accommodations, according to the release. The shortened schedule will also preserve the year of eligibility for student-athletes by contesting less than 50% of allowable contests in the sport as permitted during a typical season.
NCAA Division III announced July 9 that athletes would not be charged a year of eligibility if their teams are unable to play more than 50% of its contests during the 2020-2021 academic year.
As of Tuesday night neither the SUNYAC website nor the SUNY Oneonta athletics website included full schedules.
The announcement came as conferences begin to consider plans for the winter athletics season. Hartwick’s conference, the Empire 8, announced Thursday, Oct. 1, its plans to consider NCAA guidelines as well as national, state and county health guidelines as the winter season approaches.
The North Atlantic Conference, in which SUNY Delhi and SUNY Cobleskill compete, had not made a formal announcement about its winter season.
