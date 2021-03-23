The new normal: No peace in the wilderness

The geese are flying back to their summer nesting grounds and the woodchucks are out. I guess that means spring is probably here. Don’t count on it though. Mother Nature often throws a monkey wrench into the works and deposits a late blanket of snow every once in a while. But, this is upstate New York. There are no executive orders that will stop it.
As the days get longer and the temperatures rise, I have been planning some hikes, bike rides and fly fishing adventures. But I’m concerned. Last year, with the pandemic, everything changed.
As you know, I love to hike the mountains in the Adirondacks and Catskills, but they are rapidly changing. I have almost given up on the Adirondacks, at least the High Peaks. There are too many people. You can’t find peace and solitude any more.
Four years ago, my buddy George and I went north to hike Mt. Marcy. The parking lot at Heart Lake was nearly full on a Thursday and dozens of people were on the trails. We summited Marcy at about 11 o’clock on Friday morning and found over 200 other people on the summit, trampling everything is sight. It was almost impossible to get a couple of pictures of us on the top section of rock.
The leantos were full and the trails were extremely eroded. That’s when I decided to concentrate on the Catskills. We did a few hikes last spring, but then there was an explosion of hikers. I guess with COVID-19, people wanted to get out and do something, so they came to the mountains.
Before last spring, the most hikers we ever saw in one day on the Catskill peaks was 11. The day we hiked Giant Ledge and Panther Mountain there was only one other car in the trailhead parking lot. After the hike, the lot was full and cars were parked along both sides of the road for a quarter of a mile in each direction. Fifty-four people or groups had signed in at the trail register as well.
Is this the new normal? If the schools open and people are back to work, will it change?
We ski at Belleayre Mountain during the winter. By going mid-week there were never any crowds before this year. On any weekday we never had to wait in a lift line. It was almost like having our own private mountain, but not this year. Hundreds of people flocked to the slopes. On one Thursday, they closed the parking lots at 11:30 because there were so many cars and there were limited tickets available.
So, when the flies start to hatch and the fishing gets good–will I be able to find a place to wade and drift flies to the trout in the Delaware or other Catskill streams?
The other problem is the trash people leave. I carry a gallon zip lock bag with me and I pick up the discarded cans and debris left by others, but it’s getting bad when there’s more than I can carry. Toilet paper doesn’t disappear, but the worse thing was a dirty diaper someone left at Dibbles Quarry pushed in between two rocks. Come on folks. Care about the wilderness or stay out.
There used to be 35 peaks in the Catskills whose summits were above 3,500 feet that we could climb. Two of them are private property that belong to the Gould family. The family has always granted access to these mountains until this year, but they are tired of the masses of people invading their property. Graham and Doubletop are now closed to the public. They will be patrolled and arrests will be made.
Well, enough ranting for one day. Just let the wilderness remain wild.
