Tyler Bertram announces plans to join Binghamton

Just short of two weeks after announcing his intentions to transfer from University of North Carolina-Charlotte, former Cooperstown boys basketball star Tyler Bertram announced via Twitter on Wednesday, April 1, his plans to continue his collegiate career at Binghamton University.
“I’d built a good relationship with them (Binghamton) over the last three weeks and it just felt like the right spot to be at, so it all fell into place,” Bertram told The Daily Star on Wednesday.
The choice reflects the criteria Bertram previously mentioned in his search for a new school. The opportunity to play a greater role in a program more suited to his style of play, uptempo with a focus on outside shooting, was foremost among them.
Last season, Charlotte averaged 18.8 attempts per game from beyond the arc, and averaged 66.3 points per game. The 2019-2020 campaign saw Binghamton average 28.9 shots from distance per game, and average 69.4 points per game.
Bertram had also previously mentioned a desire to play closer than home. The 90-minute trip from Cooperstown to Binghamton significantly shortens his trip to and from school.
“It was definitely big. Being that close to home, it’ll be really awesome for my family to come watch,” Bertram said. “This is definitely a lot closer and it was important to me. That went along with everything else to make it stand out a lot.”
He said that familiarity with the campus played a role in his selection as the NCAA is not allowing campus visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With more than a dozen schools reaching out to Bertram in the 24 hours after his plans to transfer went public, he nonetheless knew some of what the Bearcats could offer before taking a closer look.
“It’s been a lot of talking with people about different things, and it’s all new to them too so everybody understood,” he said of the altered recruiting process. “But I’m not sure it changed anything because I felt it was kind of perfect for me. You never know, but I knew Binghamton really had a lot to offer for me.”
Those offerings may include on-court action as soon as this winter as the NCAA mulls potential changes to transfer rules. One proposal would eliminate the need for transfer students in the association’s most high-profile sports to sit out a year after transferring. Bertram told The Daily Star he was 80% to 90% confident he would be able to play in the upcoming season.
Binghamton finished last season 10-19, and has not had a winning season since 2008-09. But the Bearcats feature a young roster and have collected double-digit victories in each of the past three seasons after failing to do so in the previous six.
“Having the opportunity to go in and get that bigger role, get to play a lot of minutes and possibly play on a younger team where I could be a leader as well, that’s what I was looking for,” Bertram said. “Coach sent me some film to watch and I pictured myself playing there, so it all worked out.”
