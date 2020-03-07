Unatego girls claim first Class C section title in 35 years

CORTLAND — Unatego is nothing if not consistent.
Last season, the top-seeded Spartans advanced to the section finals, but fell to second-seeded Watkins Glen, 53-42.
Just over a year later in the same game and in the same gym, no less, Unatego again scored 42 points, but this time the result gave way to smiles and laughter for those who donned the green and white.
Meghan Perry and Morgan Perry combined for 28 points to lead No. 3 Unatego past No. 4 Union Springs, 42-26, in the Section IV Class C girls basketball final at SUNY Cortland, Saturday, March 7.
The Spartans secured a first section title since 1985 with the win over the Wolves.
"It feels great," Unatego assistant coach Bryan Birdsall said. "We worked very hard in the offseason after the loss last year to Watkins Glen. We played something like, I believe it's 42 offseason AAU games with this particular group you saw. So I think the desire fed off that loss to Watkins Glen to just keep working in the offseason and ultimately it led to them hitting the ground running this year."
Against Union Springs, the Spartans stuck to their strength of playing defensively-cognizant basketball - a signature of the team - to snatch it's first section crown in 35 years.
Unatego allowed just 10 points in the first half, surrendered 10 in the third quarter, but then limited the Wolves to six points in final frame. Except for their three games against Deposit/Hancock this season, the Spartans have held all but three of their opponents thus far to 40 points or fewer.
"A lot of that you can't teach, it's just born in these kids," Birdsall said. "They learned it coming up through. They get after it. They're going to make it very, very hard for you to score. They're physical, they compete, they got a desire to win and it all plays into defense."
While all systems were a go defensively for Unatego versus the Wolves, its offensive execution hung primarily in the hands of the Perry sisters.
Meghan Perry (15 points) paced the Spartans with 10 points in the first two stanzas, before Morgan Perry (13 points) picked up the slack in quarters three and four with 11 points.
Jenna Faulkner (eight points) tallied at least one point in every quarter of play, Hali Lucia scored her three points in the second half and Maddie Wilsey earned a layup in the third as Unatego's other point-getters.
"On the walk to the locker room (after the first half) we adjusted some things with our five out, or our open offense, if you will," Birdsall said. "We get great player feedback from our senior point guard, I call her the general, Hali Lucia. We just kept saying, 'go to the rim, go to the rim.'
"The key is to keep them moving," Birdsall continued. "They like to stand around a lot, so we incorporate some things to make them move around and make them go to the rim and set some ball screens and next thing you know, we're getting fouled a lot. We shot the ball well from the free-throw line, it appeared that way."
The Spartans shot better than 50% from the foul line (12-for-21) while Union Springs did not make any of its shots from the charity stripe (0-for-6).
The Wolves did, however, hit six 3-pointers to Unatego's zero. Renee Park (12 points) drained four triples for Union Springs while Aurora Lucas and Kailey Kalet netted the other two.
In the fourth, the Spartans' game plan worked as planned, outscoring Union Springs, 15-6.
The victory qualifies Unatego for the state bracket, with its first game set to be a local opponent. Also Saturday, Cooperstown beat Weedsport to claim the Section III Class C girls title. Because both the Section III and IV champs get byes into the regional final, the Spartans and Hawkeyes will compete for a chance to play in the state final four.
"Mike Niles is a very, very good friend of mine," Birdsall said. "About a month ago he said to me, 'we both know what is coming.' This might be the first week in the last 52 where we don't talk. Listen, I also coached Piper Seamon, I've coached Lindsey Trosset, (that's) a great group of kids and a great coach and it's going to be a lot of fun. I think it's going to be a bigger crowd because it's local teams. I think it's going to be fun."
Unatego coach Bob Zeh was not on the sideline for the game.
The regional final is set for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off Saturday, March 14, at SRC Arena.
Unatego 42, Union Springs 26
Union Springs.... 5 5 10 6 -- 26
Unatego.... 8 10 9 15 -- 42
UNION SPRINGS: Renee Park 4 0-0 12, Aurora Lucas 1 0-0 3, Kailey Kalet 1 0-0 3, Hunter Pettit 0 0-2 0, Riley Cuningham 1 0-0 2, Danielle Waldron 1 0-0 2, Payton Gilbert 2 0-4 4. TOTALS: 10 0-6 26.
UNATEGO: Jenna Faulkner 2 4-7 8, Maddie Wilsey 1 0-0 2, Meghan Perry 5 5-9 15, Morgan Perry 6 1-3 13, Hali Lucia 1 2-2 3. TOTALS: 15 12-21 42.
Three-point field goals made: US 6 (Park 4, Lucas, Kalet); U 0.
