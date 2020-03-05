Third-seeded Unatego got 16 points from Meghan Perry, beating No. 2 seed Deposit/Hancock for the first time in three tries, 45-42, in a Section IV Class C girls basketball semifinal Wednesday, March 4, at SUNY Cortland.
The Spartans owned the fourth quarter, 10-7, after the teams entered the final frame tied at 35.
Deposit/Hancock’s Laycee Drake led all scorers with 24 points, but that total counted as a victory to Unatego coach Bob Zeh.
“Hali Lucia and Morgan Perry did about as good a job as you can do on Laycee,” Zeh said. “She’s a great player and the MVP of our league for a reason.”
Drake hit nine field goals, two of them 3-pointers, and went 4-for-4 at the foul line for her 24. Ariel Kellam had 13 for D/H, while Hayleigh Weyrauch scored three and Madison Dawson had two.
Meghan Perry made five field goals, one of them from beyond the arc, and went 6-for-6 from the foul line for her 16. She also had 14 rebounds for a double-double.
Hali Lucia had five field goals for 11 points for Unatego, while Paige McCoy and Morgan Perry each scored six. Jenna Faulkner had four and Maddie Wilsey scored two.
The Spartans had fallen in two previous meetings between the teams, once in the regular season and again in the Midstate Athletic Conference championship game. Zeh said the differences were the small things.
“We didn’t turn the ball over as much, and 7-for-10 from the foul line is a lot better than 9-for-21 like last time,” he said. “It was a defensive struggle...a good win.”
Unatego finished with 13 turnovers.
Deposit/Hancock finished the season at 20-2 with a MAC championship.
Unatego (20-3) will play in the section final against fourth-seeded Union Springs at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7, on the campus of SUNY Cortland.
Unatego 45, Deposit/Hancock 42
Unatego ..... 12 11 12 10 – 45
Deposit/Hancock ..... 9 13 13 7 – 42
DEPOSIT/HANCOCK (20-2): Laycee Drake 9 4-4 24, Ariel Kellam 6 0-2 13, Madison Dawson 1 0-0 2, Hayleigh Weyrauch 1 0-0 3. TOTALS 17 4-6 42.
UNATEGO (20-3): Paige McCoy 3 0-1 6, Jenna Faulkner 2 0-0 4, Maddie Wilsey 1 0-0 2, Meghan Perry 5 6-6 16, Morgan Perry 2 1-2 6, Hali Lucia 5 0-1 11. TOTALS 18 7-10 45.
Three-point field goals: DH 4 (Drake 2, Kellam, Weyrauch); U 2 (Morgan Perry, Lucia).
