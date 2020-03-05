Unatego's Haqq to lead area indoor track and field athletes at state meet

Unatego’s Jacob Haqq will enter the NYSPHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships as the favorite in the triple jump, leading a group of five local athletes competing in seven events at the meet.
Oneonta’s Brad Morell, Delhi’s Lindsey Wright, Sidney’s Lindsay Frederick and Bainbridge-Guilford’s Ethne Degan will also be in action when the meet takes place Saturday, March, 7, at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.
Haqq, a Boston University commit, posted the best distance in the triple jump according to the performance list published by NYSPHSAA. His mark of 47-6.5 is 10 inches beyond the mark of second seed Isaiah Allen of Westbury (46-8.5).
Haqq also appears in the field for the long jump, seeded 14th out of 33 with a distance of 22-1.75. Christian Quinn of Freeport is the stop seed with a distance of 23-5.
The Unatego senior was 10th in the state in the triple jump and 20th in the long jump at the indoor championships in 2019 as a junior. The indoor meet does not feature classes, as schools of all sizes compete in one group.
Last spring during the outdoor season, Haqq took second in the triple jump in Division II and eighth in the long jump.
Morell will also compete in a pair of events. In the boys shot put, he is seeded in a tie for sixth with a distance of 52-0. Quinn Smith of Hampton Bays is the top seed with a mark of 59-6.75.
The Oneonta senior is seeded 27th in the boys weight throw with a distance of 52-5. Nicholas Pisciotta of Commack is favored with a distance of 72-9.
Wright, a junior at Delhi, is seeded 10th in the girls weight throw with a distance of 46-5.5. Monique Hardy of Webster Thomas is the top seed with a distance of 66-11.25, more than eight feet beyond any other entrants.
Wright took 20th in the event at the indoor state championships in 2019 with a distance of 41-9.5.
Frederick will enter as the 20th seed in the girls shot put. The Sidney senior’s mark of 37-0.75 trails top seed Caitlin Christie of Bay Shore (42-9.25).
Frederick took fourth at the Division II state championships in the spring of 2019.
Bainbridge-Guilford eighth-grader Ethne Degan will represent Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton in the girls 3,000 meters. She will enter as the 20th seed with a time of 10:32.34, while Claire Walters of Fayetteville-Manlius is the top seed with a time of 9:38.15, nearly six seconds ahead of the closest competition.
Degan was second in the state for Division II in the 3,000 during the spring of 2019, clocking a time of 10:32.10 at the state meet.
Competition will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.
