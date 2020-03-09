Unatego’s Haqq wins state gold in triple jump

Unatego’s Jacob Haqq recorded a leap of 46-11.25 to win the boys triple and claim state gold Saturday, March 7, during the NYSPHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.
Haqq, who took second in the triple jump in Division II during the spring state championships and 10th at last year’s indoor finals, backed up his top seed in the event with the victory.
This decision came by the smallest of margins as Haqq’s leap of 46-11.25 was followed by a second-place performance from Indian River’s Troy Stephen, who took silver at 46-11. Amir Cambridge of Farmingdale took third at 45-6.
The result made Haqq the outright state champion as the indoor state championships do not feature divisions for schools of different sizes.
Haqq also competed in the long jump, where he took 29th with a distance of 19-9.5. Christian Quinn of Freeport took first place with an leap of 22-11.
Oneonta’s Brad Morell also recorded a top-three performance, earning bronze in the boys shot put.
The OHS senior entered as the sixth seed in the event with a mark of 52-0, and went more than a foot beyond his seed placement with a top effort of 53-3.25. Quinn Smith of Hampton Bays won with a distance of 60-0, good for first place by more than four feet, while Jayden DuBard of Cheektowaga (55-11.75) took second place.
Morell also competed in the boys weight throw, and finished 14th out of 33 in the event with a mark of 57-1.5. Nicholas Pisciotta of Commack took first place by more than four feet with a heave of 75-6.
Delhi junior Lindsey Wright broke into the top ten in the girls weight throw, placing seventh with an effort of 47-4.5. Wright took 20th in the event last year and entered as the 10th seed with a seed distance of 46-5.5, but surpassed that mark by 11 inches.
Monique Hardy of Webster Thomas took first place by just less than seven feet with a winning distance of 63-10.5.
Sidney’s Lindsay Frederick took 15th out of 29 competitors in the girls shot put. The senior’s best toss of 35-3.75 just missed a top-half finish. Natalia Surdej of Lancaster took first with a distance of 42-9.75.
Ethne Degan of Bainbridge-Guilford, the area’s lone competitor on the track, took 21st out of 32 in the 3,000-meter run. The B-G eighth-grader clocked a time of 10:27.14, more than five seconds faster than her seed time.
Karrie Baloga, a freshman from Cornwall, took first with a time of 9:34.52.
