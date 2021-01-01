USSF to offer refereeing course
The United States Soccer Federation Soccer Referee Association in Oneonta will be offering an entry level refereeing course.
The USSF refereeing course will be offered online via Zoom. Available start dates for the course are Jan. 6, 19 and 21.
Eligible participants must be at least 14-years-old at the time of taking the course.
For further information contact Dan Johnston via email or phone at, djohnson2004@yahoo.com 0r 607-432-2435.
