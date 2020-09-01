Winter sports pushed back; Full fall guidance to come Friday

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association COVID-19 Task Force met for the fifth time Monday, Aug. 31, producing several new early guidelines for sections planning to play fall sports and establishing a target date of Friday for a document containing the association’s full guidance.
NYSPHSAA also announced it was pushing back the start of the winter season, modifying the required number of practices before athletes can play in games and restricting the geographic limits in which teams can schedule games early in the season.
Since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he would allow most fall interscholastic sports to begin practicing and playing games Sept. 21, NYSPHSAA has been working with section executive directors and its COVID-19 Task Force to provide guidance for schools and sections that will ultimately make their own decisions regarding whether to play fall sports. That document is expected to be released Friday.
In a teleconference with media members NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas called the document “comprehensive.”
“We are trying to look at the guidance provided by state officials and then provide that in a clear and concise manner for our membership schools. So we are including things like face coverings or face masks, screening procedures and protocols dictated to us by the Department of Health, covering aspects like transportation, hydration,” Zayas said.
“So, we’re trying to make the document as comprehensive as possible to benefit our member schools and ultimately the nearly 600,000 student athletes that will be participating in high school sports in the upcoming school year.”
NYSPHSAA Director of Communications Chris Watson said that as of Monday, the document was about 50 pages long, calling it “quite the document.”
In more specific decisions announced Monday, Zayas said the organization decided to push back the start of the winter season from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30. He said that this did not include any decisions about postseason play for the winter season, nor does it have immediate implications for the start of the spring season. He said the decision was made to give sections more time to complete fall seasons.
Another adjustment was an increase to the required number of practices before games could be played. For all fall sports except golf and football, 10 practices will be required, up from six. Football will be required to hold 12 practices (up from 10), and golf will not be required to hold a certain number of practices before competition begins.
Zayas said the decision came from “an abundance of caution” after student-athletes missed out on previous activities and may be less prepared for strenuous action than in previous years.
Zayas also announced a further restriction on travel for games and against whom teams may schedule contests. The governor’s Aug. 24 announcement said he would allow teams in low- or moderate-risk sports to play only against any other teams from the same region or a region with which a border is shared until Oct. 19. The association said it will be permitting teams to play only other teams from their own league or section until Oct. 19.
Barring a change to the guidance provided by the state government, the ability to play teams from a wider area may become an option after Oct. 19.
Another change pertains to the number of consecutive days in which teams can practice. Typically, students may not convene for practice on seven consecutive days during the regular season. Starting Oct. 12, NYSPHSAA will waive the rule, allowing practices on seven consecutive days, as is typically permitted during the postseason.
State guidance still dictates that volleyball and football, labeled high-risk sports as defined by the state’s Department of Health, will not be permitted to begin playing games until Dec. 31. Zayas said that as of Monday NYSPHSAA was planning to continue to treat them as fall sports despite some public mention of potentially moving the sports to the spring.
FROM ON HIGH
While the NYSPHSAA document will provide the framework from which schools and sections may potentially implement a fall season, the association’s reach is fairly limited. In many cases, rules from the state government are not terms that the group has the power to alter. Some of these items that NYSPHSAA cannot change include:
• the risk level designated to various sports
• whether or not high-risk sports can increase contact levels in practice or begin playing competitive games
• how many fans are permitted to attend contests
DELEGATION
Alternatively, after NYSPHSAA provides its guidance, the sections and their member schools will have significant leeway to make decisions about how they will cooperate with that guidance. Some decisions that will be left to sections and/or districts, according to Zayas, include:
• whether or not to host fall sports in any capacity
• whether or not to hold section tournaments
• potentially moving high-risk fall sports to another season
• end dates for the fall season (though NYSPHSAA rules limit a season to 15 weeks)
• enforcement of attendance limitations
EXTRA POINTS
• Zayas said the state is planning to provide opportunities for unified sports.
• Volleyball’s designation as a high-risk sport has been called into question after the National Federation of State High School Associations listed it as presenting moderate risk. The decision to classify it as high-risk sport is a decision made by the Department of Health, to which NYSPHSAA is beholden.
