The late stages of the Major League Baseball postseason have finally seen a limited number of fans return to the stands.
But the biggest fan for each franchise may be watching the World Series on television from Oneonta.
“Anything and everything that needs attention comes to a halt at 8:07,” said Laurie Neander, whose son Erik Neander is a 2001 graduate of Oneonta High School and the general manager of the Rays. “When I see flashes of him on TV or on the website with interviews, it’s just really exciting to see what they’re doing and what they’ve accomplished.”
Just across town, Penny Bellinger is rooting for the Dodgers and her grandson Cody Bellinger.
“It’s been wonderful. I’ve seen all the games on television that were broadcast and it’s been great,” Bellinger said Friday before Game 3. “It was exhilarating to watch him in the first game, he was just so happy. The second game was a disappointment to them, I’m sure, but they’ll rally tonight. I have confidence.”
Laurie said she has never met Penny, whose son, Clay Bellinger, Cody’s father, is a 1986 graduate of OHS and a two-time World Series champion himself with the Yankees. But Erik and Cody have crossed paths in their Major League Baseball careers; last year, each appeared at the top of the majors with individual awards as Bellinger was named the National League’s Most Valuable Player and Neander was named the league’s Executive of the Year.
This year, they are making a run at the top team prize after emerging from their respective leagues.
“If I could have been, I would have been on a plane immediately,” Neander said of traveling to watch the World Series games in person. “I also respect the fact that [Erik] is extremely busy, so I would have to go and be part of the fan club and not part of the team group.
“I’m definitely there in spirit and I would be there in a seat if I could,” she continued.
That the World Series is being played at all is a victory of sorts. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the start of the season before a dispute between the MLB Players Association and team owners caused a further delay.
The result was a 60-game regular season followed by a modified 16-team playoff format, up from the MLB postseason’s usual 10 teams. The Rays and Dodgers earned the top seed in each league and made their way to the World Series, but only about a quarter of the 40,300 seats in the Texas Rangers’ new stadium will be open to fans hoping to see their teams win it all.
Which, along with potential dangers from ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, leaves Penny Bellinger in the same predicament as Laurie Neander and most other fans wishing they could see a World Series game in person.
“Not even for him. I couldn’t get on a plane right now,” Bellinger said. “So I sit and watch it on television like everyone.”
ON THE BRIGHTER SIDE
Both Neander and Bellinger said that despite watching the games by themselves, it has been hardly a lonesome experience. For Neander, it’s a lot of text messages between friends and coworkers. For Bellinger, a shirt featuring the name she shares with her grandson connects her to family and friends watching from their homes, near and far.
Bellinger has the consolation of having been able to see Clay play in a pair of World Series when he was with the Yankees, even if Cody’s team playing three time zones away made it hard to see him in the 2017 and 2018 World Series. For Neander, the Rays will have to make a habit of World Series appearances.
But both have reason to believe there will be another chance, regardless of the outcome in this series. Even before winning Executive of the Year honors in 2019, Erik was voted second place for the award in 2018. His role in making one of the smallest payrolls in baseball into a powerhouse makes him a likely candidate again in 2020 and beyond.
For his part, Bellinger has become one of the league’s premier stars. Beyond his 2019 MVP award, he has already collected a pair of All-Star Game appearances in his three seasons preceding 2020, along with Rookie of the Year honors in 2017.
So while in-person attendance may be in the future for both Penny and Laurie, they’ll nonetheless have to settle for watching from home this time around.
“It’s definitely been an extremely unusual year, not being able to attend at least a few games as I have always done,” Neander said. “I was really anxious, concerned about the virus and resuming the season but for the most part, it went really well for all the teams.”
And even better for the Rays and Dodgers.
