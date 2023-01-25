Springbrook has announced it added two new members to its board of directors.
According to a media release, SUNY Oneonta President Alberto J. F. Cardelle and Mary Ann C. Krisa, a lawyer based in Rochester, joined the board in December.
“Dr. Cardelle and Ms. Krisa have been advocates for diversity and inclusion across disciplines over the course of their respective careers,” the release said.
Thomas Maggs, president of the board of directors, said, “We are honored to add these esteemed colleagues to the board at this time of growth and expansion of possibilities for the people we support and our employees.”
Cardelle “has a background in public health policy and higher education that will provide an opportunity to strengthen the health services offered to Springbrook, and create strong training opportunities for Springbrook providers through higher education,” the release said.
Krisa “offers her time and professional development as a practicing attorney and long-time professional in diversity, equity, and inclusion,” according to the release, and “has supported efforts to create more diverse environments as an active member of several committees, including her role as chair of the Diversity Committee at Cornell.” She sits on the Franklin H. Williams Judicial Commission, which is devoted to expanding diversity in the court system of New York State.
“When I visited Springbrook, I was very impressed by the level of care, engagement, and thoughtfulness of how people think and work,” Krisa said. “I’m looking forward to learning about how Springbrook came to be the way it is today, how decisions are made, and how people collaborate and work together in sometimes difficult situations.”
Members of the Springbrook board “are engaged across disciplines and work toward a common goal: the betterment of the people Springbrook supports,” the release said. “Moreover, the board oversees projects and initiatives that directly impact the lives of the people supported by Springbrook.”
Springbrook CEO Patricia Kennedy said: “Having Dr. Cardelle and Ms. Krisa on the board is a wonderful opportunity for the Springbrook community. They will both add valuable knowledge of diversity, equity, and inclusion to our operations to support our mission and vision and offer new perspectives from their experience working in their respective fields.”
Springbrook provides at-home care, residential and educational services, day services, and clinical, therapeutic, and behavioral support to more than 1,100 people with developmental disabilities across New York. The organization is Otsego County’s third-largest employer, with more than 1,300 employees, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.