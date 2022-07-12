Patients, visitors and caregivers at Bassett Medical Center can see the work of local artists in an art exhibit recently installed in the BMC cafeteria.
“What’s in a Dream?” is an array of square tiles, each contributed by a student, resident or staff member of Springbrook, according to a Bassett media release. Together they form “a unified, mosaic-like pattern” spanning the northeast wall of the dining area, the release said.
Each mini-composition is meant to be a peek into its creator’s dreams. The dreams include sleeping dreams, daydreams, personal longings or aspirations for the future.
Some squares depict a scene or image. Others include words, phrases or icons. Others are an abstract mix of paint or multimedia.
The project is part of Bassett’s “ongoing interest in incorporating the arts into health care,” the release said.
“Collaborating with Springbrook is mutually beneficial for both Springbrook and Bassett Medical Center,” said Gerald Paciello, manager spiritual care and volunteer services as well as chair of BMC’s Arts in Health committee. “The Springbrook students receive the opportunity to share their gifts and talents with others. and our hospital community benefits from their art. Their creative expressions have a direct effect on us, uplifting our holistic wellbeing. and this collaboration also connects us with our local community and celebrates diversity.”
“When we asked the community of residents, students, and staff across Springbrook to share their dreams for this collaborative project, every person brought their best,” said Kira DeLanoy, Springbrook’s director of marketing and public relations. “This is exemplified when the panels are brought together and showcased. The final work illustrates the power of unity and perseverance of the Springbrook community and the people that we support. We are grateful to everyone who participated in this project and to Bassett Healthcare Network for sharing these dreams with the wider community.”
Springbrook provides supports and services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its community supports more than 1,300 people and their families. Springbrook “strives to create a comprehensive learning experience that makes every day a chance to discover, build, and grow,” the release said. “What’s in a Dream?” will be on display through the end of the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.