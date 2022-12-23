Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed legislation that increases access to the ballot by allowing voters more time to register and vote ahead of an election. The new legislation allows voters to cast a ballot in an election if their registration forms are received by the board of elections by the 10th day ahead of an election, as compared to the 25 days ahead of an election currently mandated by law.
“Too often, there are unnecessary obstacles for voters to pass through just to participate in the democratic process,” Hochul said in a media rewlease. “By removing these hurdles, more New Yorkers can bring their representation to the ballot box. By shortening this time period, more New Yorkers can be flexible with their voter registration and exercise their right to vote.”
The New state Constitution stipulates that voters must register to vote at least 10 days prior to an election in which they wish to cast a ballot. According to the media release, however, New York’s current election law “unnecessarily extends this minimum deadline, requiring that voter registration forms be submitted in person at least twenty-five days prior to an election or postmarked at least twenty-five days in advance and received by the board of elections by 20 days prior to an election.”
The release went on to say, “This shrinks by more than two weeks the amount of time that eligible New Yorkers have to submit their registration forms and make their voices heard in an election.”
Under the legislation signed Friday, “this overly restrictive timeline will be addressed and voter registration deadlines will be moved closer to Election Day and into alignment with the standard set by the State Constitution,” the release said. Voters will be eligible to vote in an election if they register in person by 10 days before an election; voters submitting registration forms by mail will be eligible to vote in an election if their forms are postmarked by 15 days prior to the election and received by the board of elections by 10 days prior to an election.
State Sen. Brian Kavanagh, D- Manhattan, said, “In recent years, we’ve taken many significant steps to change our laws and make elections more voter friendly. We know that many New Yorkers, with busy lives and many competing priorities, may choose to engage with the election process within the final weeks before an election. With the registration deadline set nearly a month before elections, new voters are routinely excluded from participating. This law changes the deadline to the constitutional minimum of 10 days before any election, making it that much easier for New Yorkers to exercise their right to vote. ... I will continue to work toward the goal of permitting registration up to and including election day.”
Assemblymember Robert C. Carroll, D- Brooklyn, said, “New York State must ensure that New Yorkers don’t face unnecessary obstacles in exercising their right to vote and this legislation, which reduces the voter registration deadline from 25 to the constitutional minimum of 10 days before an election, is a good step. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues and voting rights and election reform advocates in making New York State a true model when it comes to fair, transparent, and well administered elections.”
