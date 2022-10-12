Local counties will get a share of more than $246 million in federal funding to support counterterrorism and emergency preparedness efforts across New York.
According to a media release from the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul, he funding, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency through its Homeland Security Grant Program, "supports regional homeland security preparedness efforts, including planning, organization, equipment, training and exercise activities which are critical to sustaining and improving community prevention, protection, response, and recovery capabilities." The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services manages these programs in close coordination with local stakeholders.
According to the release, Chenango County will get $93,892, Delaware County will get $85,356, Otsego County will get $93,892 and Schoharie County will get $81,089.
"Public safety is my top priority — that's why I fought hard to secure federal funding for New York to help our state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies enhance their preparedness and counterterrorism efforts," Hochul said in the release. "We continue to face a myriad of threats such as cyberattacks, domestic extremism, and potential attacks on our election system, and the more than $246 million announced today will be critical to help law enforcement agencies across the state continue their emergency preparedness and anti-terrorism efforts."
FEMA's Homeland Security Grant Program is composed of three risk-based grants aimed at assisting state, local and tribal efforts in preventing, preparing for, protecting against, and responding to acts of terrorism, the release said. Those programs are the State Homeland Security Program, the Urban Area Security Initiative and Operation Stonegarden.
The State Homeland Security Program provides funding to prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism and other catastrophic disasters. Per federal guidelines, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services awards 80% of the funding to local jurisdictions, the release said. The remaining 20% of funding is used by the state to further enhance New York's counterterrorism and emergency preparedness posture statewide.
Investments were required to support the following priority areas in an effort to build statewide capabilities: strengthening intelligence and information-sharing capabilities; enhancing cybersecurity capabilities; enhancing the protection of soft targets/crowded places; combating domestic violent extremism; community preparedness and resilience; and election security, according to the release.
