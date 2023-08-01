The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday, July 26, announced that more than 300 non-driver ID cards have been provided to individuals released from Department of Corrections and Community Supervision custody. As one of several projects under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “Jails to Jobs” initiative, the program “helps to remove barriers that formerly incarcerated individuals often face when re-entering the workforce and ultimately reduce recidivism,” according to a media release from Hochul’s office.
“Individuals who have served their time deserve the opportunity to rejoin society as productive members, yet they often struggle to obtain a basic photo ID, which is required for many things that we all take for granted, such as the ability to secure housing or employment,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Providing NDID cards to these individuals prior to their release is one way we can help make the return back into society easier.”
“Incarcerated individuals face many challenges in their transition back to the community,” said DOCCS Acting Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III.. “The ability to issue non-driver IDs to individuals prior to them being released to the community removes a major barrier and better prepares the individual to rebuild his or her life.”
The DOCCS Pre-Release NDID pilot program began in April 2022 at the Wyoming Correctional Facility in Attica, and at the Taconic Correctional Facility and Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, both in Westchester County. The program has since been expanded, with DMV currently receiving applications from 18 facilities, the release said. All 43 state-run correctional facilities are expected to be participating by the end of October.
DOCCS staff at the facilities are assisting incarcerated individuals with gathering the necessary paperwork to apply for an ID and take their photo. Once the DMV processes the transaction, the ID is delivered directly to the correctional facility so it is available to the individual upon release.
DOCCS also works directly with the DMV to help eligible incarcerated individuals renew their driver licenses. “This enables them to regain their driving privileges post-release without needing to reapply at a DMV office,” the release said. DMV and DOCCS have worked together to ensure that those who are eligible for a license renewal can receive the required eye exam and renewal while still in a DOCCS facility.
The program builds on a pilot program established by DOCCS and DMV to process Non-Driver IDs for parolees. To date, about 2,200 documents have been provided to individuals on parole since that pilot program began in October of 2018.
