The state Board of Elections has announced the release of its Online Voter Registration website. The site, which can be accessed at nyovr.elections.ny.gov, “allows New York State residents to register to vote for the first time or update their voter registration including their name, address, or party affiliation,” according to a media release.
“We are pleased to announce the successful launch of Online Voter Registration in New York State. The Board’s new portal marks the further modernization of New York’s election processes and ensures that New York residents can register online even if they do not have a DMV issued ID or license,” Commissioner Douglas Kellner said.
The release of the Online Voter Registration website comes after the passage of a 2019 law allowing for the creation of an electronic voter registration system. Any New York state resident eligible to vote can visit the website, input their information including their name, address, and date of birth, and get registered to vote.
“Voter registration continues to be a barrier preventing New York state residents from participating in elections. Based on the 2020 Census results, only 80% of voting aged New Yorkers are registered to vote,” Commissioner Andrew Spano said. The new Online Voter Registration system will help further enfranchise voters by allowing any resident to register to vote without needing to mail a paper form.”
“In order to ensure the highest level of data security,” the release said, the state board’s Online Voter Registration system is utilizing the NY.gov sign-in platform. New Yorkers can create a NY.gov account or use their existing account to access the Online Voter Registration portal.
After logging in to NY.gov, voters will have the ability to change their registration or submit a new registration. NY.gov is used by several of other state entities, including DMV, Department of Labor, Department of Tax and the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
“The launch of the Online Voter Registration portal seeks to expand voter registration opportunities while still maintaining the integrity of the voting process,” Commissioner Peter S. Kosinski said.
To further confirm the voter’s identity, the portal allows the voter to sign their registration using a digital signature pad or by uploading an image of their signature. Voters who are already registered can also opt to use their signature that is already on file with the state.
“Maintaining accurate voter rolls is a top priority for election officials in New York State. The launch of Online Voter Registration will expand our current procedures and help ensure the integrity of our electoral process,” Commissioner Anthony J. Casale said.
Once a voter submits their registration through Online Voter Registration, their information will be sent to their County Board of Elections. The County Board of Elections will verify the voter’s information and signature and complete the registration process. Voters should expect their electronic registration to be processed within a few business days.
“Over the last 5 years, New York State has made major progress in modernizing all aspects of election procedures and processes. Nine days of early voting, reducing the deadline to register, and now, Online Voter Registration, are all monumental accomplishments that have made voting in New York more accessible than ever before,” said Kristen Zebrowski Stavisky, co-executive director of state Board of Elections.
The next election will be the 2023 state and local primary, which will be held on Tuesday, June 27. Early voting will take place from Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, June 25. The deadline to register to vote for the June Primary is Saturday, June 17. For more information visit www.elections.ny.gov.
