Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the State Police issued 32,934 tickets and arrested 453 people for impaired driving during the National DWI Crackdown which started on Dec. 14 and continued through New Year’s Day.
Troopers arrested 453 people for DWI and investigated 4,417 accidents, which resulted in 528 people being injured and eight fatalities, according to a media release from Hochul’s office.
Unadilla-based Troop C recorded 898 speeding tickets, 23 DWI arrests, 55 charges of distracted driving, 36 tickets for seatbelt or child restraint violations and 29 alleged violations of the state’s “move over” law, the release said.
“I thank the State Police and local law enforcement for their continued efforts to get dangerous drivers off the roads and protect all New Yorkers,” Hochul said. “We will not stand for the preventable tragedies that are caused by impaired and reckless drivers, and we will continue our aggressive enforcement measures to make the roads safe for all who use them.”
State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, “One of the mission priorities of the New York State Police is to improve highway safety by focusing on reducing drunk and impaired driving crashes. ... Our message is simple: Don’t drink and drive. By being proactive, we can reduce the number of motor vehicle accidents caused by drunk and impaired driving.”
Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “These numbers are another sign that these efforts are working to keep our streets and highways safe.”
During the campaign, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed drivers who allegedly used handheld electronic devices. Troopers also used both marked police vehicles and unmarked vehicles as part of the crackdown, the release said.
As part of the enforcement, troopers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.