Stata Police announced they are looking for a missing out-of-state man near Canadarago Lake.
According to a media release, State Police at Richfield Springs responded to Canadarago Lake boat launch for a report of a missing kayaker on Saturday, Oct. 22. Frederick Mayock, 47, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was last seen assembling a kayak at approximately 12:30 p.m., his kayak and other items were later found unoccupied, the release said.
Over the weekend, the State Police helicopter, drones and Underwater Recovery Team searched the area, the release said. The Underwater Recovery Team was still there Monday, Troop C Public Information Officer Trooper Aga Dembinska, said in an email.
Anyone who may have seen Mayock is asked to call 607-561-7400, the release said.
