State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball on Tuesday announced the state will convene a series of roundtable discussions with county fair representatives from across New York to “further strengthen” the community events.
According to a media release from Ball’s office, stakeholders will meet twice annually, in the spring and fall, with the initial dates to be chosen at the annual meeting of the New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs in January. Representatives from NYSAAF and additional stakeholders will be invited to participate in the discussions.
Ball said, “County fairs are the foundation of agricultural education and tradition for families across New York State. The more we can work together to grow these important cultural and educational touchstones, the better off our state will be. These roundtable discussions will be a great opportunity to continue coordinating and strengthening our fairs’ agricultural initiatives statewide.”
Ed Rossley of Bovina, a director of the Delaware County Fair, is president of the NYSAAF. “The NYSAAF Board looks forward to participating in a series of round table discussions,” he said. “We will continue to promote agriculture at the county and state levels. Open communication is necessary to expand the county fair’s promotion, infrastructure and financial stability. All these areas are necessary to provide a venue for youth and agricultural programming initiatives in New York state.”
Participants will be the NYSAAF’s Board of Directors, which includes managers from county fairs across the state, as well as vendor representatives and members of agricultural groups that have experience and insight into the operation of exhibits at fairs, the release said.
Topics for the first roundtable discussion will include:
• how to enhance fair marketing and promotion through existing programs such as Taste NY and I Love NY, as well as the creation of new programs to increase awareness of fairs statewide;
• plans for enhancing agricultural competitions at fairs, including ways to encourage county fair winners to participate at the Great New York State Fair; and
• other initiatives, including capital planning, emergency management, and commissioning an updated economic impact study.
New York is home to more than 50 county and youth fairs that operate from July through the middle of September, the release said. According to a 2013 economic impact study, the state’s fairs generate $6 million in economic activity and over 4,000 jobs in New York each year.
