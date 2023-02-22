Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of rain expected overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of rain expected overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.