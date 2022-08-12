North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik is calling for an investigation into the Federal Bureau of Investigation and President Joe Biden after the FBI searched former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort looking for classified documents which he allegedly removed from the White House after losing the 2020 election.
“There must be an immediate investigation and accountability into Joe Biden and his Administration’s weaponizing this department against their political opponents — the likely 2024 Republican candidate for President of the United States,” Stefanik wrote in a statement.
Stefanik, whose expanded 21st Congressional District will include Schoharie County and much of Otsego County after redistricting takes effect in January, did not respond to two emails sent on Tuesday and Wednesday requesting further clarification of her comments.
The former president is under investigation for several potential criminal charges stemming from a House investigation into his tax returns, his alleged involvement in fueling the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and the taking of boxes of classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate and private club in Florida.
Stefanik also did not respond when asked if she believes Trump moving classified documents from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago residence in the past — currently, the stated reason for the FBI’s search — was a legitimate reason for the raid. Trump had previously returned some of the classified documents to the National Archives, but the FBI says it was searching for more boxes of documents that had not been returned.
The FBI’s search was based on information from an FBI informant who identified the classified documents and their location to agents, officials told Newsweek. To get a search warrant they had to convince a judge there was probable cause that a crime had occurred.
In 2018, Trump signed a law making the penalty for unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents a felony with a 1-5 year penalty. This was in response to 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s alleged mishandling of classified documents as Secretary of State, when she used a private email address instead of a work email. The FBI did not charge Clinton in its investigation of the handling of this classified information.
Matt Putorti and Matt Castelli — the two Democratic candidates seeking their party line in the Aug. 23 primary election to be the major party opposition to Stefanik in the Nov. 8 general election — both were very critical of Stefanik’s reaction to the raid, and voiced their own ardent support of law enforcement.
