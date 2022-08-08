TUFTS UNIVERSITY
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean's list at Tuft's University in Bedford, Massachusetts. Audrey Dutcher and William Friedman, both of Cooperstown; and Lucy Howell of Springfield Center.
CLARK UNIVERSITY
Emrys C. Odell of Cooperstown was named to second honors for the spring semester at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts. Students must have a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.
PURCHASE COLLEGE
Lydia Williams and Abigail Cadwalader, both of Cooperstown, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Purchase College.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND
Makayla Gwinn of Cherry Valley was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of New England in Maine.
