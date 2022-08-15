SUNY ONEONTA
The following area students graduated from SUNY Oneonta on May 21. Alexandra Donaldson of Cooperstown, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, summa cum laude; Riley Brown of Fly Creek, Bachelor of Arts in Music Industry, summa cum laude; Bethany Robinson of Hartwick, Bachelor of Science in Dietetics with honors; Kalyna Rogers of Richfield Springs, Bachelor of Arts in Music Industry with honors; Autumn Welsh-Travis of Milford, Bachelor of Science in Human Develop & Family Studies IDS – Women & Gender Studies, cum laude; Amanda Davenport of Fly Creek, Bachelor of Science in Biology, cum laude; Nicholas Baker of Cooperstown, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry Mathematics, cum laude; Alexis Clark of Richfield Springs, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Jennifer Kilts of Springfield Center, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Daniel Rudloff-Rico of Cooperstown, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology Spanish; and Luke Sementsov of Richfield Springs, Bachelor of Science in Biology Chemistry.
EMERSON COLLEGE
Kaitlin Curtis of Cooperstown and of Roxbury were named to the spring semester dean's list at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts.
ST. OLAF COLLEGE
Sydnie Streek of Cooperstown was named to the spring semester dean's list at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.
