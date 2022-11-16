Milford Central School students of the month for November are 10th grader Aidan McWaters and seventh grader Charlie Miller.
Milford Pride Awards are presented to an MCS middle school and high school student monthly based on recommendations from faculty members.
High school science instructor Jennifer Gentles was named teacher of the month and Licensed Teaching Assistant Pamela Woodrow was named staff member of the month.
