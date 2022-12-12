Jaelyn Jaquay is one of 47 Baldwin Wallace University students to be named to the 2022 Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference team.
A student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing, maintain varsity status and have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average to be eligible for the team. A student-athlete may only receive Academic All-OAC on three occasions.
Jaquay, who garnered her first accolade, carries a 3.960 grade-point average in communication sciences and disorders and psychology.
She is a graduate of Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School.
Baldwin Wallace University is in Berea, Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.