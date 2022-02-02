MOHAWK VALLEY
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester president’s list at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica. Amanda L. Flint of New Berlin, Connor J. Scheffler of Richfield Springs, John C. Leonard of South New Berlin, Jennifer A. Yung of Springfield Center, Carrie A. Tanney-Oliver of West Winfield and Elizabeth S. Wronka of West Winfield.
MVCC students named to the vice president’s list include from Richfield Springs, Samantha R. O’Connor, Alicia R. Pomeroy and Gabrielle E. Rhyde; Madison P. Landers of Schuyler Lake; and from West Winfield, Kaitlyn A. Fitch, Andrew M. Schulz and Robert J. Wadsworth.
ST. OLAF COLLEGE
Sydnie Streek of Cooperstown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.
HAMILTON COLLEGE
Last fall, Stuart Nelson, a 2021 graduate of Cooperstown Central School, joined her brother, Wriley Nelson, a 2018 Cooperstown graduate, as a student at Hamilton College in Clinton. Along with Mia Horvath of Cherry Valley, she was named to the fall semester dean’s list, an honor her brother has received in five of the semesters he has been there.
SIENA COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester president’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. Peyton Coones of Schuyler Lake, Victor Gelfuso of Richfield Springs, Lindsay Perrillo of Worcester and Melanie Sterling of West Winfield.
HARTWICK COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hartwick College in Oneonta. Isabel Brown of Hartwick, Elizabeth Cleveland of Laurens, Katelyn Dixson of South New Berlin, Kyleigh George of New Berlin, Garrett Mertz of Milford, Aidan Nolan of Cooperstown, Danielle Perrino of Milford, Victoria Spina of Worcester and Evan Wesolowski of New Berlin.
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Toby Harmon of Hartwick was named a fall semester presidential scholar at Clarkson University in Potsdam. Area students named to the fall semester dean’s list include Nate Climenhaga of Cherry Valley, Hannah Gigliotti of West Winfield and Taylor Murch of Laurens.
EMERSON COLLEGE
Kaitlin Curtis of Cooperstown was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, where the major in marketing communication is a member of the Class of 2024.
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Sarah Michaels of Cooperstown and Morgan Stoecklin of Hartwick were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester.
GORDON COLLEGE
Jayce Horender of Richfield Springs was named to the fall semester president’s list at Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts.
