The 2023 Cooperstown Art Association Scholarship Award was recently presented to Sophia D’Ambrosio, a June graduate of Schenevus Central School.
According to a media release, the award is given annually to one or two high school seniors who plan on pursuing art at the college level and who will graduate from any Otsego County or Clark Scholarship eligible school district.
D’Ambrosio was selected from a body of high school seniors representing seven area high schools. She received a college scholarship in the amount of $1,400.
D’Ambrosio plans on studying art therapy at Hartwick College in Oneonta in the fall.
Her artwork will remain on display at CAA through Aug. 11. It is in the hallway exhibit case leading to the upstairs ballroom gallery and is presented in conjunction with CAA’s 88th annual National Juried Exhibition.
CAA is at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.