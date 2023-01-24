CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Matthew Huestis of Fly Creek was named to the fall semester dean's list at Clarkson University in Potsdam.
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Morgan Stoecklin of Hartwick was named to the fall semester dean's list at Nazare College in Rochester.
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
Christy Crabtree of Springfield Center was named to the fall semester president's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
SUNY NEW PALTZ
Athena Anthos of Sharon Springs, Delilah Griger of Cooperstown, and Abigail Waters of Milford were named to the fall semester dean's list at SUNY New Paltz.
ALBANY COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Adam Rutherford of Laurens was named to the dean's list at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences/
SUNY CORTLAND
Maci Milavec of Worcester was named to the fall semester dean's list at SUNY Cortland.
