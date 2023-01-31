SUNY ONEONTA Provost’s list
The following area students were named to the provost’s list for the fall semester at SUNY Oneonta. Christine Finch of Cooperstown, Colin Gilbert of New Berlin, Faith Logue of Hartwick, and Kayleigh Osborn of West Winfield.
Dean’s list
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. Ayla Boggs of Sharon Springs, Riley Bowen of Hartwick, Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Miranda Buck of Worcester, Joseph Clark of West Winfield, Madison Clark of Richfield Springs, Raynella Clarke of Richfield Springs, Ronica Clarke of Richfield Springs, Erica Eggleston of Cooperstown, Isabella Jones of Cooperstown, Katherine Kodz of Richfield Springs, Amanda Snyder of Fly Creek, Camilla Tabor of Cooperstown, Samantha Vezza of Cooperstown, and Nicholas Zamelis of Cooperstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.