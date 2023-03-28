Wildcat students of the month for March at Milford Central School have been named.
They are high school sophomore Evan Clark and seventh grader Mira Miller-O’Connor.
Milford Pride Awards are presented monthly to an MCS middle school and high school student based on recommendations from faculty members.
ELMIRA COLLEGE
- of Worcester is among 11 students who were recently inducted into the Elmira College circle, a chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
- of Worcester was recently recognized by the Pi of New York chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Elmira College as a prize winning member of the Class of 2025
Phi Beta Kappa, an academic honor society, promotes, recognizes, and honors scholarly achievement in the liberal arts and sciences. Phi Beta Kappa was founded in 1776, and the Pi of New York chapter at Elmira College was established in 1940.
- of Fly Creek was recently inducted into the Elmira College chapter of Iota Iota Iota (or Triota), the national Women’s Honor Society.
According to a media release, Triota strives to maintain the feminist values central to women’s studies: egalitarianism, inclusiveness, and a celebration of the diversity of women’s experiences.
BATES COLLEGE
Elizabeth Patrick of Cooperstown was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.
HAMILTON COLLEGE
The following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton. Mia Horvath of Cherry Valley and Wriley Nelson and Piper Seamon, both of Cooperstown
CLARK UNIVERSITY
Emrys C. Odell of Cooperstown was named to the second honors (3.50 to 3.79) dean’s list for the fall semester at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Carly Erway of Fly Creek was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.
