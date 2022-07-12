Springfield College
Mackenzie Doyle from West Winfield has been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester.
University of New England
Makayla Gwinn, Cherry Valley, and Alexa Livingston, Cobleskill, have been named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester.
College of St. Rose
Local students who earned degrees and certificates as members of the Class of 2022 include:
• Ellis Linnen, Oneonta;
• Shannon Moore, Norwich;
• Taylor West, Middleburgh;
• Thomas Yorke, Cobleskill;
• Belle Bourke, Roxbury;
• Cheyenne Haemmerle, Middleburgh;
• Kameron Kelly, Sharon Springs;
• Katelyn Kwiatkowski, East Worcester;
• Gabrielle Martinez, Oxford;
• Thomas Odell, Maryland;
• Molly O’Hara, Bainbridge;
• Molli Opramolla, Treadwell;
• Miranda Vogel, Oneonta.
